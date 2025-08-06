ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Over 100 Without Valid ILP Detected During Intensive Drive in Anjaw District

Out of the 168 individuals checked, a total of 104 were found without valid ILPs, in violation of BEFR provisions.

ANJAW-  In a significant move to enforce the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, the Anjaw District Administration, in collaboration with the District Police, carried out an intensive Inner Line Permit (ILP) checking drive on 5th June 2025.

Out of the 168 individuals checked, a total of 104 were found without valid ILPs, in violation of BEFR provisions. Non-FIR cases were registered, and the violators were forwarded to Vikhelum Bellai, EAC (Judicial), for further legal processing and expulsion through Dirak and Sunpura gates.

EAC Vikhelum Bellai reiterated that ILP is a mandatory legal document for non-residents entering Arunachal Pradesh. He cautioned that failure to comply will invite strict legal consequences. Contractors and transport operators were advised to ensure all workers and travelers possess valid ILPs before entering the district.

The drive, conducted under the overall supervision of SP Anjaw, aims to:

  • Prevent illegal influx into the protected tribal belt
  • Safeguard the demographic and cultural integrity of the region
  • Raise public awareness on the legal requirements of ILP under BEFR, 1873

District authorities confirmed that surprise ILP checking drives will continue, and repeat offenders will face stricter penalties. Citizens are urged to comply with the law to ensure peaceful and lawful movement across the state.

