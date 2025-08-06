Arunachal: District Workshop on PAI 2.0 Begins at Yachuli to Boost Grassroots Governance

YACHULI– A two-day District-Level Workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) Version 2.0 commenced today at the Mini Secretariat, Yachuli in Keyi Panyor District. The initiative is organized by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, under the guidance of Tamar Baki, Faculty at SIRD&PR.

In his inaugural address, Baki explained that PAI 2.0 is a performance-evaluation tool that aligns with the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs), covering nine thematic areas. The objective is to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) by setting measurable targets in planning, financial management, service delivery, transparency, and citizen engagement.

The programme is being coordinated by Likha Teji, ADC HQ-cum-DPDO, Keyi Panyor District, ensuring the active involvement of all relevant departments. The workshop saw participation from around 50 officials, including 15 Heads of Departments from Agriculture, Health, PHED, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, and APEDA.

One of the key components of the workshop was the hands-on training on Data Collection Formats (DCF), developed jointly by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), NITI Aayog, and NIC, New Delhi. The framework includes 144 Local Targets and 577 Indicators, designed to assess the performance of every Gram Panchayat across nine thematic domains.

The implementation of PAI 2.0 is expected to improve data-driven decision-making at the grassroots level and enable high-performing Gram Panchayats to compete for the prestigious National Panchayat Awards.

The workshop will continue on Day 2 with technical sessions, inter-departmental coordination planning, and field-level data exercises, promoting effective implementation of the PAI framework across the district.