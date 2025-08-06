Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts 7-Day Vocational Workshop on Banana Chips Making

ANJAW- In a significant step towards rural women empowerment, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw conducted a seven-day vocational training program on banana chips preparation for members of the Bamaiya Women Self-Help Group (SHG) from Supliang Village.

The training, aimed at creating sustainable livelihood opportunities through value addition and food processing, focused on equipping tribal women with practical skills to turn local produce into market-ready products.

Inaugurating the training, Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, underscored the importance of small-scale entrepreneurship in remote tribal areas. “Value addition transforms perishable crops into income-generating assets. Empowering women with scientific knowledge and hands-on training is essential to uplift rural livelihoods in districts like Anjaw,” he remarked.

Led by Mrs. Pooja Singnale, Food and Nutrition Specialist at KVK Anjaw, the training began with a detailed demonstration followed by active participation from the SHG members. Over the week, participants prepared 22 kg of crispy and spicy banana chips, learning step-by-step techniques including banana selection, peeling, slicing, spice blending, hygienic handling, and packaging.

KVK Anjaw ensured full support by providing raw materials—including locally available bananas, oil, and spices—allowing the participants to engage fully without financial constraints. Special emphasis was laid on hygiene, food safety, and scientific packaging methods to ensure shelf stability and consumer appeal.

To help the women launch their business, KVK facilitated FSSAI registration, supplied attractive product labels, and provided high-quality stand-up pouches for packaging. The SHG’s product is set to be officially launched on August 15, 2025, at the KVK stall during the Independence Day celebration at Hayuliang Ground.

KVK has also committed to ongoing support, including advanced training in marketing strategies, diversification into other value-added products, and assistance in expanding their enterprise.

The initiative is expected to have far-reaching socio-economic benefits—reducing post-harvest losses, providing regular income to tribal families, and empowering women to lead community-based ventures. Members of the Bamaiya Women SHG expressed gratitude, calling the experience a confidence booster and a meaningful step toward self-reliance.

“We are thankful to KVK Anjaw for giving us a platform to grow. This training has not only taught us a skill but also given us hope for a better future,” said one of the SHG members.

This initiative highlights the transformative potential of grassroots-level vocational training in addressing livelihood challenges and promoting women-led entrepreneurship in India’s remote regions.