Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

TAWANG- In alignment with the Government of India’s nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga (HGT) campaign, the Tawang District administration has laid out a detailed plan for district-wide celebrations in three phases, aimed at igniting patriotic fervor and encouraging public participation.

The preparatory meeting, chaired by Sangey Norbu, AC I/c Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, finalized the roadmap for smooth execution of the campaign, which will unfold in three phases:

Phase I: August 2 – August 8

Phase II: August 9 – August 12

Culmination Phase: August 13 – August 15

A wide array of activities has been scheduled across schools and communities, including:

Letter Writing to Jawans expressing gratitude

Tiranga-themed wall art in schools

Exhibitions and displays showcasing the HGT initiative

Quiz and postcard writing competitions focused on the national flag

Tiranga Rangoli and Rakhi making contests

Janbhagidari Yatra to promote citizen participation

Hridhar Phuntsok, DDSE Tawang, has instructed all school heads to ensure maximum student involvement, integrating these activities into academic routines.

Sonam Tsering, Nodal Officer for HGT and District Art & Culture Officer, called on citizens, educational institutions, and civil society to unite in celebrating the spirit of the Tiranga. He also encouraged the public to upload selfies with the national flag on the official Har Ghar Tiranga website as a symbol of unity and patriotism.

The HGT campaign not only aims to instill respect for the national flag but also reaffirms the message of unity, pride, and civic responsibility across the country.