Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Kabak Yano for her successful expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and one of the celebrated Seven Summits of the world.

The Governor, who personally flagged off Ms. Yano’s expedition on 28th July 2025, expressed immense pride at her remarkable achievement.

“Ms. Kabak Yano has once again demonstrated the indomitable spirit, courage, and perseverance that define the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” he stated.

A seasoned mountaineer and Everest summiteer, Ms. Yano reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro—standing at 5,895 meters (19,340 feet)—on 4th August 2025 at 10:27 AM African Time. Located in Tanzania, Kilimanjaro is the tallest free-standing mountain in the world and a prominent challenge for climbers globally.

The Governor noted that Ms. Yano’s achievement will serve as a powerful source of inspiration—especially for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh—proving that “with grit and determination, no summit is beyond reach.”

Her feat adds another glorious chapter to Arunachal Pradesh’s growing legacy of adventure sports and resilient achievers.