ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: BJP Observed BLACK DAY on Emergency anniversary

The emergency of 1975 is one of the most controversial periods of Indian history since its Independence.

Last Updated: June 25, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: BJP Observed BLACK DAY on Emergency anniversary

ITANAGAR-  BJP observed “Black Day ” at BJP HQ, also at  District and Mandal level in the state of Arunachal Pradesh along with the rest of the country today to mark the 48 years of  the emergency  imposed across the country in 1975 by the Government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emergency of 1975 is one of the most controversial periods of Indian history since its Independence. Thus, the BJP observed this day as the Black day of Indian Parliamentary Democracy.

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Bust Narco Terrorism Module in Longding

Speaking the occasion Tachi Necha spokesperson said that “The Emergency is one of the most controversial periods of Indian history since its independence”

Related Articles

He said that there was a political unrest in the Country, which led some Congress Party Leaders demands towards President System emergency Declaration with more powerful directly elected executive.

Arunachal: GKIYF protest March demanding installation of 4G Tower in Katan and Sumsing

Tiring Tiri state secretary strongly condemned on the emergency of 1975 is the darkest history of Indian Parliamentary democracy.

Hinium Tachu  State President ST Morcha, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department and others also attended the programme.

Tags
Last Updated: June 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar: NSS Unit, DNGC Organizes Career Counseling and Certificate Distribution Programme

Itanagar: NSS Unit, DNGC Organizes Career Counseling and Certificate Distribution Programme

Itanagar: GOC 4 Corps calls on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Itanagar: GOC 4 Corps calls on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor

University of Tuebingen and RGU Forge Collaborative Research Partnership on Rove Beetle Ecology in Arunachal Pradesh

University of Tuebingen and RGU Forge Collaborative Research Partnership on Rove Beetle Ecology in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University secured 16th Rank amongst the Central University across the nation

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University secured 16th Rank amongst the Central University across the nation

Arunachal: Governor, CM discuss Border Area Development programme

Arunachal: Governor, CM discuss Border Area Development programme

Itanagar: When Himalayan University was filled with nostalgia.......

Itanagar: When Himalayan University was filled with nostalgia…….

Itanagar: JVYWA Crying for Repairing of Ganga-Jollang-Papu Nallah Road

Itanagar: JVYWA Crying for Repairing of Ganga-Jollang-Papu Nallah Road

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Agriculture Students Training Trip to CSIR-NEIST, Naharlagun

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Agriculture Students Training Trip to CSIR-NEIST, Naharlagun

Itanagar: NERC-GBP NIHE with HU conducted Awareness Program on “Mission LiFE”

Itanagar: NERC-GBP NIHE with HU conducted Awareness Program on “Mission LiFE”

Itanagar: IMC's office building at Chimpu is ready to serve people

Itanagar: IMC’s office building at Chimpu is ready to serve people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button