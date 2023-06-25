Arunachal: BJP Observed BLACK DAY on Emergency anniversary

ITANAGAR- BJP observed “Black Day ” at BJP HQ, also at District and Mandal level in the state of Arunachal Pradesh along with the rest of the country today to mark the 48 years of the emergency imposed across the country in 1975 by the Government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The emergency of 1975 is one of the most controversial periods of Indian history since its Independence. Thus, the BJP observed this day as the Black day of Indian Parliamentary Democracy.

Speaking the occasion Tachi Necha spokesperson said that “The Emergency is one of the most controversial periods of Indian history since its independence”

He said that there was a political unrest in the Country, which led some Congress Party Leaders demands towards President System emergency Declaration with more powerful directly elected executive.

Tiring Tiri state secretary strongly condemned on the emergency of 1975 is the darkest history of Indian Parliamentary democracy.

Hinium Tachu State President ST Morcha, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department and others also attended the programme.