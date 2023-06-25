Arunachal: Assam Rifles Bust Narco Terrorism Module in Longding

LONGDING- Assam Rifles busted Narco terrorism module and arrested three drug dealers with huge quantity of brown sugar in zedua vill of longding dist in Arunachal Pradesh, informed a press statement issued by Assam Rifles.

Based on a intelligence input regarding move of an unknown Cadre on Kanubari-Longding road, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Longding Police placed a mobile checkpost and subsequently apprehended three drug dealers on 24 Jun 2023.

The drug dealers were found in possession of 16 packets comprising a total of 197.6 grams of Brown Sugar. One of the drug dealer apprehended is wife of an active cadre of NSCN- KYA.

The drug dealers were involved in the transshipment of Brown Sugar. Their apprehension is a major blow to the illegal drug network and narco terrorism module in Longding District.

An FIR under NDPS act has been initiated against the three drug dealers in Longding Police Station and further investigations are being carried out by the police.