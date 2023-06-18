Arunachal: Three arrested with drugs and cash in Longding

LONGDING- In a Joint operation launched by Khonsa battalion of Assam Rifles and Longding Police, three individuals were apprehended with a large cache of drugs and cash from border villages of Wakka Circle in Longding district

Khonsa battalion on night of 17 June 2023 and morning of 18 June 23, launched the operation based on an input regarding presence of suspected NSCN- K (YA) operatives near Wakka town. In an elaborate operation, three individuals were apprehended at Wakka and Khanu villages with heroin based narcotic substance worth approximately Rs 7 lakhs.

The operatives were carrying the narcotics procured from the border areas via Burmese operatives, suspected to be indulging in drug trade to raise money for underground groups.

The suspects were likely to further distribute the narcotics in open market. Apprehension of these individuals led to unfolding of a suspected narco-terror funding racket that is being run by anti-national elements.

Drug trade has increased to be a major nuisance in the region. It is speculated that the drug trade is part of a larger narco-terror racket that is fueling the fledgling insurgency by sale of high end drugs in the region.

Since extortion activities have plummeted and the population support has been waning, the anti-national elements are devising new ways to fuel insurgency in the region.

The Security Forces have taken a stand to shut down the narco-terrorism nexus and the apprehension of these individuals is a major setback to the nefarious designs of the insurgents.