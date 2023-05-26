ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Four Held For Stealing ‘Golden’ Holy Book From Luguthang Monastery

Last Updated: May 26, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Four Held For Stealing 'Golden' Holy Book From Luguthang Monastery
Story Highlights
  • Luguthang is one the remotest villages in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district.

TAWANG-    Four people were arrested from Meragoh village for allegedly stealing the golden holy book from Luguthang monastery in Tawang, informed Arunachal Pradesh Police. All four of them were nabbed from Meragoh village, Arunachal police said.

The Gaon Bura of Luguthang Village had lodged an FIR through Extra Assistant Commissioner Pemtan Monpa of Thingbu at Jang police station.

Also Read-  Student missing from NERIST in Arunachal Pradesh

According to reports, the golden scripture, which carries historical significance, was stolen last month. On the night of April 28, some miscreants had entered Luguthang village Gonpha by breaking the lock of the main door and took off with an old Buddhist holy book weighing about 35 kg, which was written in gold.

Related Articles

Following the theft, police started an investigation and launch a hunt for the holy book. The police team was led by Tawang District, Sub Inspector Pema Wangchu.

Also Read-  Pema Khandu reviews the status of road projects

“The four accused were arrested and the stolen property was recovered from the Meragoh village after a 9-hour trek,” said police.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Tags
Last Updated: May 26, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: NSCN-K (YA) cadre, OGW apprehended in Nampong, recovered arms and ammunition

Arunachal: NSCN-K (YA) cadre, OGW apprehended in Nampong, recovered arms and ammunition

Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal's Tawang

Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal’s Tawang

Itanagar Capital Police arrested 3 habitual offenders

Itanagar Capital Police arrested 3 habitual offenders

Arunachal : Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

Arunachal: Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

Arunachal: Man with reward on head arrested for killing a Gaon Burah

Arunachal: Man with reward on head arrested for killing a Gaon Burah

Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

APPSC paper leakage case; 5arrested

APPSC paper leakage case; 5arrested

Arunachal: Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Bomdila Police arrested 11 fake sahdus

Arunachal: Bomdila Police arrested 11 fake sahdus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button