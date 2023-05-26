Arunachal: Four Held For Stealing ‘Golden’ Holy Book From Luguthang Monastery

Story Highlights Luguthang is one the remotest villages in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district.

TAWANG- Four people were arrested from Meragoh village for allegedly stealing the golden holy book from Luguthang monastery in Tawang, informed Arunachal Pradesh Police. All four of them were nabbed from Meragoh village, Arunachal police said.

The Gaon Bura of Luguthang Village had lodged an FIR through Extra Assistant Commissioner Pemtan Monpa of Thingbu at Jang police station.

Also Read- Student missing from NERIST in Arunachal Pradesh

According to reports, the golden scripture, which carries historical significance, was stolen last month. On the night of April 28, some miscreants had entered Luguthang village Gonpha by breaking the lock of the main door and took off with an old Buddhist holy book weighing about 35 kg, which was written in gold.

Following the theft, police started an investigation and launch a hunt for the holy book. The police team was led by Tawang District, Sub Inspector Pema Wangchu.

Also Read- Pema Khandu reviews the status of road projects

“The four accused were arrested and the stolen property was recovered from the Meragoh village after a 9-hour trek,” said police.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.