North East

Assam Student goes missing from NERIST in Arunachal Pradesh

Assam Student missing from NERIST in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI-    A student from Assam reportedly went missing in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.  The missing student was pursuing his studies at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources, the boy has been identified as 19-year-old  Ankit Dutta Gupta, computer science student. He is a resident of Tinsukia.

He reportedly went out of the examination hall in the middle of exam after which he hasn’t returned back.

Sources in the NERIST informed that the incident occurred at around 10:30 am inside the examination hall. Gupta left the hall and went straight to the hostel.

The chief warden of the NERIST reported to the police and filed a missing person report at around 9:30 pm when the student could not be found in the hostel.

The Nirjuli police informed that they have received missing reports from the NERIST authority and Gupta’s family members, as well.

“We are trying to locate him using all technical methods. Investigation is going on,” the police added.

