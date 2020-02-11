Itanagar: Mock Exercise conducted to check Earthquake Preparedness

Itanagar

A State wide mock exercise on earthquake was conducted on Tuesday by the National Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the State Administration.

For the mock exercise, A earthquake scenario like affected structures, buildings was created in five locations namely GyanGanga Vidyapeeth Chandranagar, Bridge point Chandranagar, Residential Complex Police Colony, RK Mission Hospital and Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, ESS Sector.

Once the earthquake siren went on at 10:15 hrs, the District Emergency Operating Centre (DEOC) headed by the DC cum Chairman DDMA immediately activated the Incident Response System and took stock of the situation through the Incident Commander via wireless communications. All emergency services were immediately informed and activated and the rescue team was put into action.

During the mock exercise, the bridge at Chandranagar was assumed to have collapsed and traffic movement was restricted. NDRF, SDRF, Police, Ambulance, Fire services and other emergency services were engaged to carry out the rescue operation. Other simulated situation like the collapse of the building of Directorate of Higher and Technical Education was also created. Air force was also informed and a helicopter was requisitioned to carry out recee of the affected Itanagar Capital Region as all road communication was disrupted.

The seriously injured victims were treated at RKM Hospital and a Relief camp was also set up at Vivekananda Hall RKM Hospital to cater to the rescuers.

The DC expressed satisfaction over the entire event and lauded the performance of the teams involved including the volunteers of NCC, NSS of DNGC College, Itanagar and also the NDRF and SDRF whose performance was exemplary. He has also thanked the denizens of Capital Region for their cooperation in successfully carrying out the exercise.

He further informed that the exercise was well coordinated and everyone was well aware of their roles and responsibilities. He has thanked everyone of Incident Response Team for excellent coordination and successful conduct of the exercise. He however stressed that such exercises should be conducted twice in a year so that every stakeholder is well aware of their roles.Thus, we can also check our own preparedness to tackle such disasters.

The exercise was concluded with the debriefing session by the Brigadier Kuldip Singh(Retd )NDMA, Secretary DM Dani Salu and Director DM Abu Tayengthrough video conference.