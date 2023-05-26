ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang Monastery Expresses Discontent Over China Renaming Places in Arunachal Pradesh

The monks at the oldest monastery in Asia, which has socio political impact in the northeast as well as Tibet, said the neighbouring country did not have any right to do this in Indian territory.

Last Updated: May 26, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tawang Monastery Expresses Discontent Over China Renaming Places in Arunachal Pradesh

TAWANG-   The  Tawang monastery in Arunachal Pradesh has expressed its discontent over China renaming different places in the state. The monks at the oldest monastery in Asia, which has socio political impact in the northeast as well as Tibet, said the neighbouring country did not have any right to do this in Indian territory. “They don’t have any right to rename places here. We strongly condemn this.

We have already taken out rallies against this. They are trying to disturb us but we will not tolerate this,” lama Thupten Shastri told reporters.

Arunachal: Four Held For Stealing ‘Golden’ Holy Book From Luguthang Monastery

“In Tibet, China tortured Buddhists and tried to destroy the religion, Tibetan culture and history; everything came under attack and any fake narrative that the other side tries to establish will be strongly condemned.”

Related Articles

The Tawang Monastery is considered the holiest place for Mahayana Buddhism. Founded by Lodre Gyatso in 1680 on the wishes of the fifth Dalai Lama, it is a three-storied structure with over 65 residential buildings and a storehouse for more than 400 handwritten manuscripts. “Our scripts and research, everything is here. People from around the world come here,” Thupten Shastri said.

It is also a research space for Buddhism and is considered the holiest place for the Mahayana Buddhism. Being the largest monastery in India, it plays a massive role in preserving the practice of Buddhism in the country. In Tibet, the Tawang Monastery is known as ‘Gaden Namgyal Lhatse’, which means ‘divine paradise of complete victory’.

Tags
Last Updated: May 26, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Cooperation Secretary tours Lower Subansiri District

Arunachal: Cooperation Secretary tours Lower Subansiri District

Arunachal’s Pebika Lego, Tenzin Yangki and Austin Tayeng crack UPSC exam

Arunachal’s Pebika Lego, Tenzin Yangki and Austin Tayeng crack UPSC exam

Arunachal: APYC urges HM to release detainees, arrested during 72hrs bandh

Arunachal: APYC urges HM to release detainees, arrested during 72hrs bandh

Arunachal: PAJSC’s 13 points demand is almost resolved- CM

Arunachal: PAJSC’s 13 points demand is almost resolved- CM

Arunachal: Admin issued Proclamation notice to three individuals in connection with recent capital bandh call

Arunachal: Admin issued Proclamation notice to three individuals in connection with recent capital bandh call

Arunachal: OWA celebrates World Bee Day

Arunachal: OWA celebrates World Bee Day

Arunachal: Governor reviews Air Services in the State

Arunachal: Governor reviews Air Services in the State

Arunachal: APSWC organised seminar on Women's health

Arunachal: APSWC organised seminar on Women’s health

Arunachal Pradesh holds State funeral for Chow Tewa Mein

Arunachal Pradesh holds State funeral for Chow Tewa Mein

Arunachal: Fawn rescued and released back to jungle in Yachuli

Arunachal: Fawn rescued and released back to jungle in Yachuli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button