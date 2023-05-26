Arunachal: Tawang Monastery Expresses Discontent Over China Renaming Places in Arunachal Pradesh

TAWANG- The Tawang monastery in Arunachal Pradesh has expressed its discontent over China renaming different places in the state. The monks at the oldest monastery in Asia, which has socio political impact in the northeast as well as Tibet, said the neighbouring country did not have any right to do this in Indian territory. “They don’t have any right to rename places here. We strongly condemn this.

We have already taken out rallies against this. They are trying to disturb us but we will not tolerate this,” lama Thupten Shastri told reporters.

“In Tibet, China tortured Buddhists and tried to destroy the religion, Tibetan culture and history; everything came under attack and any fake narrative that the other side tries to establish will be strongly condemned.”

The Tawang Monastery is considered the holiest place for Mahayana Buddhism. Founded by Lodre Gyatso in 1680 on the wishes of the fifth Dalai Lama, it is a three-storied structure with over 65 residential buildings and a storehouse for more than 400 handwritten manuscripts. “Our scripts and research, everything is here. People from around the world come here,” Thupten Shastri said.

It is also a research space for Buddhism and is considered the holiest place for the Mahayana Buddhism. Being the largest monastery in India, it plays a massive role in preserving the practice of Buddhism in the country. In Tibet, the Tawang Monastery is known as ‘Gaden Namgyal Lhatse’, which means ‘divine paradise of complete victory’.