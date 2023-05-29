Arunachal: Changlang police apprehends 4 drug peddlers in Vijayanagar

VIJAYNAGAR– In a major drug haul in Vijaynagar, the Changlang Police apprehended 4 drug peddlers from Vijaynagar and recovered suspected Morphine, live ammunition, syringe and Indian currency from their possession.

In continuous fight against drug menace the Vijaynagar police and Magistrate with help of Mahila group and youths of Hozulo apprehended four drug peddlers and addicts including one Myanmar national from general area of Hozulo village in remote Vijaynagar circle and recovered contraband drugs and live ammunitions from their possession on 27/05/2023.

Apprehended individuals identified as Dubye Yobin (40) resident of 64 miles, Joyoha Yobin (38) resident of Gandhigram, Aman Thapa (30), resident of Ramnagar village and Yongzi Nangseng (35), who is a Myanmar national.

The recoveries are , approximate 81.23 gm Morphine, 22 live ammunition, Rs 31,000/- cash and 15 nos Syringe.