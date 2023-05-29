Arunachal: Dree Volleyball and Archery Competition concludes

ITANAGAR- The Closing-cum-Prize Distribution Ceremony of the Volleyball and Archery Competitions organised by the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC) 2023 was successfully concluded on 28th May 2023 at the Dree Ground, Papu Nallah.

The event was graced by the presence of two esteemed senior citizens from the Apatani Community, Dr. Hage Tam, retired Joint Director (Health), and retired army personnel Colonel Koj Tari.

The competitions commenced a day earlier with the grand Opening Ceremony of the Volleyball and Archery Competitions on 27th May 2023. The CCDFC 2023 had the honor of inviting two distinguished senior citizens from the Apatani community, Millo Tago IFS (Rtd), and Nani Kojin, Editor of Arunanchal Front, to inaugurate the event.

The Archery competition witnessed an epic showdown, with Dani Ringu emerging as the undisputed champion, while Millo Tadu showcased remarkable skill to secure the Runner-up position. However, all eyes were on the remarkable performance of Nending Lahzeey, a semi-finalist, who left the audience in awe as the lone archer to hit the elusive bull’s eye, scoring a perfect 10 points. His was a rare feat among the fiercely competitive field of over 30 participants.

In the heart-pounding battle on the volleyball court, Dodu Volleyball Club clinched the glorious victory, defeating Sambii Volleyball Club A, and solidifying their reign as champions for the second consecutive year.

Their determination, skill, strategy and teamwork proved to be the winning formula, leaving their opponents in awe and the spectators on the edge of their seats. In the women’s category, Team 80’s displayed their dominance and overpowered their opponents KFC to claim the highly coveted championship title, leaving no doubt about their prowess on the court.

Recognising exceptional talent and outstanding contributions, the Player of the Tournament accolades were awarded to Nada Tari of Dodu Volleyball Club in the men’s category, while Subu Onya of Team 80’s received the well-deserved honor in the women’s category. Their remarkable performances, unmatched skills, and indomitable spirit made them the true stars of the tournament.

During the closing ceremony, Dani Sulu the Chairman of CCDFC 2023, expressed his appreciation to all the participants for the enthusiastic participation despite inclement weather conditions, including heavy rain during the opening day and nonstop akin tanning sunshine on the concluding day.

Sulu also highlighted the inclusive nature of this year’s Dree festival celebration by CCDFC 2023, with the theme “Cherishing the Living Tanw Culture,” by extending a special invitation to senior citizens of the Apatani community and honoring themthem on special occasion. He further informed that all the Senior Citizens of Apatani community will be honoured on the 2nd July 2023 at Dree Ground.

Hano Takka, the General Secretary of CCDFC 2023, lauded the commitment of young mothers with babies and toddlers who actively participated in the volleyball competition, showcasing their dedication to be part of the Dree celebration.

Takka also shared that all participants, supporters, audiences, visitors, and guests were provided with breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the official programmes, emphasising that no one should be turned away hungry or thirsty during the festivitiesfestivities and official programmes.

Ngilyang Lailyang Richo, the Games and Sports Secretary of CCDFC 2023, expressed his satisfaction with the successful organisation of the four events thus far and revealed that the next significant event would be the Marathon race on 3rd June 2023.

The race will stretch from Police Check Gate, Chimpu to Dree Ground, Papu Nallah. Richo extended an invitation to individuals beyond the Apatani community, emphasising that the Marathon race was open for participation by all and that registration for participation can be done on-the-spot.

As the Closing Ceremony marked the end of the Volleyball and Archery Competitions, the Capital Complex Dree Festival continues to captivate and engage attendees with its diverse range of events and activities. The celebration remains committed to preserving and cherishing the vibrant Tanw Culture, fostering inclusivity, and providing a platform for showcasing sporting excellence and cultural heritage.