Heartfelt Congratulations to Arunachal’s UPSC Stars — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku

ITANAGAR- The people of Arunachal Pradesh are beaming with pride as two of their own — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku — have successfully cleared the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination, securing top ranks and being selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), respectively.

Their achievement not only brings honour to the state but also inspires countless youths from remote regions to dream big and serve the nation.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to extend his heartiest congratulations, calling their achievements “inspirational for countless youth from the remotest corners of the state.”

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Zing Messar on securing the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) and to Bullo Manku on joining the prestigious Indian Foreign Service.

Your achievement in clearing the UPSC is not just a personal milestone, it is an inspiration for countless youth who dare to dream big from the remotest corners of our land,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Dr. Zing Messar , a resident of Mirem Village in East Siang district, secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 846. A qualified MBBS graduate, Dr. Messar’s journey reflects determination and a strong commitment to serve the nation through public administration. He has been allocated the Indian Revenue Service (IRS – Income Tax).

Their achievements resonate far beyond their individual stories—they serve as a symbol of hope and possibility for aspiring civil servants from underrepresented and geographically isolated regions like Arunachal Pradesh. The success of Dr. Messar and Ms. Manku demonstrates that with hard work, determination, and the right guidance, even the most distant dreams can be realized.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh, under the leadership of CM Pema Khandu, has consistently encouraged the youth to take up civil services and other competitive examinations. Initiatives like coaching support, awareness programs, and scholarships have steadily improved the state’s representation in national services.

As Dr. Zing Messar prepares to contribute to India’s fiscal framework and Bullo Manku steps onto the global diplomatic stage, Arunachal Pradesh stands proud. Their journeys will surely inspire a new generation of dreamers and doers.

Team Arunachal24 wish them continued success and unwavering commitment in their journey of nation-building.