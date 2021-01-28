Itanagar: Underpass construction starts at Bank Tinali, Massive traffic Jam witness in capital complex

ITANAGAR: With the start of the construction of the underpass here at Bank Tinali, massive traffic jams were witnessed on Thursday in areas like the C sector, DDK road. Commuters were stranded for hours.

The SP Capital Jimmy Cheram has assured to put more people at ground to manage the traffic. People are still confused about the diversion due to which problems have compounded. I appeal to people to cooperate. Wherever there are no parking areas please avoid,” he said.

Capital SP further appeal the vehicle owners to understand the need of a good road in capital complex and support the work being carried out by the concessionaire for which we all have to bear with the inconvenience .

The deputy commissioner of capital complex Komkar Dulom has informed that administration is aware of the problem and is working to fix it. “We are learning and sorting out the issue on a daily basis. This underpass is very important for Itanagar. The contractor has sought 3 months time to complete work. There are problems and we understand it,” he said.

The DC further said that except underpass and bridges, the 4 lane work will be completed by 31st March 2021. “The finishing work of the 4 lane highway will be much better,” he claimed.