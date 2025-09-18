Arunachal

Arunachal: Mega Mock Exercise on Earthquake, GLOF and Landslides Conducted in Tawang

The exercise also extended to Lungla and Jang Sub-Divisions, where landslide and GLOF drills were conducted respectively, ensuring district-wide participation.

TAWANG- In a large-scale preparedness drill, the Tawang District Administration successfully conducted a Mega Mock Exercise simulating an earthquake of 8.7 magnitude, Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), and landslides today.

The exercise, organized under the supervision of the District Administration and supported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), was staged at six key locations in Tawang headquarters, including Government Higher Secondary School, DC’s Office, Tawang Monastery, New Market, Indian Oil Petrol Pump, and KDS District Hospital.

The simulation began at 7:30 a.m. at the DC’s Office, Tawang, followed by a mock earthquake tremor at 8:03 a.m. Wireless communications, rescue staging, and community volunteer mobilization were immediately activated. Incident Commander-cum-ADC S.W. Mosobi coordinated operations, while Search & Rescue (SAR) teams and medical teams were deployed across sites. By 10:50 a.m., rescue and medical responses were completed, with a final evacuation drill staged at the District Mini Secretariat.

DC Tawang Namgyal Angmo, lauded the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, emphasizing that disaster preparedness relies on strong inter-agency cooperation and community awareness. She noted the vital role of the Army and Paramilitary forces in boosting disaster response capacity in the region.

The exercise also extended to Lungla and Jang Sub-Divisions, where landslide and GLOF drills were conducted respectively, ensuring district-wide participation.

Key officials, including Deputy Incident Commander Tenzin Jambey, CI-cum-OC SB Kesang Norbu, DMO Thutan Lhamu, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, and DDMO Genden Tsomu, participated alongside the Indian Army, ITBP, SSB, NDRF, Police, NCC, NSS, NGOs, and community volunteers.

The drill concluded with a video-conference debriefing session by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), underlining the importance of continuous training, preparedness, and resilience-building.

