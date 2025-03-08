Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029: A Roadmap for Educational Transformation

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh on Friday unveiled ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029’, a transformative three-year roadmap designed to revolutionize the state’s education system.

Presented at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly by Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, the initiative received widespread support from ministers and stakeholders.

The roadmap outlines major reforms in learning outcomes, teacher training, school infrastructure, and governance to ensure high-quality education for every child in the state.

Addressing Long-Standing Challenges

The initiative aims to tackle key issues such as disproportionate teacher-student ratios, inadequate infrastructure, and low learning outcomes. The roadmap is a result of extensive groundwork led by Pasang Dorjee Sona with the support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Following the Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024, which identified priority areas, the Education Minister and his team conducted six months of district visits to assess on-ground realities and engage with local communities in shaping the plan.

A Commitment to Action

Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the proactive approach behind this initiative, stating, “We often see that after every symposium, people go back, and there is no follow-up. But this time, it was different. After the three-day Chintan Shivir, we visited every district of Arunachal Pradesh over the next six months. Thanks to our energetic team, our advisor, and the members, we were able to translate those discussions into this roadmap. Education is the foundation of progress, and we must confront our weaknesses head-on. The more you hide your weaknesses, the weaker you become. And here we are, committed to finding solutions. This is not just a transformation, but a metamorphosis.”

The Minister further stressed that the success of this initiative depends on collective efforts, stating, “Deadlines amuse me, and this three-year deadline will be defined by the efforts we put in together. And today, we proudly present this roadmap to this house.”

Key Reforms Under the Mission

School Rationalization: The plan includes consolidating low-enrollment and single-teacher schools to optimize resource allocation and enhance education quality.

Infrastructure Validation Survey: A state-wide assessment is underway to evaluate and upgrade school facilities.

Competency-Based Learning: A shift towards modern learning methods focused on developing students’ skills and competencies.

Digital Performance Tracking: Implementing technology to monitor student progress and learning outcomes effectively.

Teacher Training Programs: Structured and continuous training for teachers to improve instructional quality.

Political Will and Governance

Sona underscored the necessity of political will and commitment in executing these reforms, stating, “We have to do what we commit. Every child in Arunachal Pradesh is our child, and their education is our responsibility.”

With a focus on technology-driven governance, improved teacher training, upgraded infrastructure, and an outcome-based approach, ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029’ is set to bring about a comprehensive transformation of the state’s education system. Under the leadership of Pasang Dorjee Sona, the Department of Education has taken a decisive step toward ensuring that every child in Arunachal Pradesh has access to quality education, shaping a brighter future for the state.