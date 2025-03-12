Arunachal: Joint Operation Eradicate Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Changlang

CHANGLANG- In a significant crackdown on illicit drug cultivation, a joint operation successfully destroyed illegal opium poppy plantations near the Indo-Myanmar border in Changlang district on 11 March, 2025.

The operation, conducted by the Changlang District Police, 10 Assam Rifles, the Special Task Force (STF), and civil administration, targeted poppy fields near Longvi and Lungkah villages.

Acting on credible intelligence, security forces detected large-scale opium poppy cultivation allegedly carried out by unidentified Myanmar nationals inside Indian territory. A reconnaissance mission by 10 Assam Rifles earlier in March confirmed the presence of these illicit plantations.

A coordinated anti-narcotics operation was swiftly launched, resulting in the destruction of approximately three hectares of illegal poppy crops. Officials emphasized that this action serves as a strong deterrent against future drug cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The Changlang administration reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to drug-related activities.

Earlier, on 12 February 2025, Diyun Police, in coordination with the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), carried out a similar anti-narcotics operation in Mudoi, Diyun Circle.

The action led to the destruction of illegal opium poppy plantations, and a criminal case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Poppy straw and raw opium were seized for forensic analysis.

Authorities have warned that illegal poppy cultivation is a serious crime under Section 18 of the NDPS Act, carrying a punishment of 10 to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹2 lakh. Knowingly allowing poppy cultivation on one’s land is also punishable under Section 25 of the Act.

Superintendent of Police, Changlang, urged citizens to report any illegal drug activities in their vicinity. “Community participation is vital in eliminating the drug menace and securing our future generations,” he stated.

The recent crackdowns reflect the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat narcotics-related crimes and ensure a drug-free society.

