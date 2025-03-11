Pakistan Train Hijacked by Baloch Militants; Train carrying 450–500 passengers

PAKISTAN TRAIN HIJACK- The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express, a passenger train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, on Tuesday morning. The brazen attack, which occurred in the remote Bolan district, has plunged the region into a high-stakes hostage crisis, with conflicting reports on casualties, hostage numbers, and the ongoing military response.

The Jaffar Express, carrying an estimated 450–500 passengers, departed Quetta early Tuesday when it was ambushed approximately 70 kilometers into its journey. Militants detonated explosives on the railway tracks near the town of Machh, forcing the train to a halt in a rugged, mountainous area—possibly inside one of the region’s many tunnels. Armed BLA fighters stormed the train, targeting passengers and engaging security personnel on board in a firefight that left multiple dead and injured.

The BLA, a designated terrorist organization in Pakistan, claimed responsibility shortly after the attack, asserting it had killed 20 Pakistani soldiers and taken 182 hostages, including active-duty personnel from the military, police, Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The group alleges these individuals were traveling on leave to Punjab province. Pakistani authorities, however, have confirmed only six security personnel deaths so far, with local police and military sources suggesting the BLA’s casualty figures may be exaggerated for propaganda purposes.

According to BLA statements circulated via encrypted messaging channels, the militants have released women, children, and Baloch passengers as a gesture of goodwill, retaining only security personnel as captives.

The group has threatened to execute all hostages if Pakistani forces attempt a rescue operation, claiming it successfully repelled an initial ground assault by security forces shortly after the hijacking. “Any further aggression will result in the immediate elimination of every captive,” a BLA spokesperson warned.

Local police in Bolan district estimate that nearly 350 passengers are now safe, suggesting some may have escaped during the chaos or been freed by the militants. However, the exact number of hostages remains unclear, with discrepancies between official reports and the BLA’s claims fueling confusion. Survivors who reached safety described a terrifying ordeal, with gunfire echoing through the train and passengers hiding under seats or fleeing into the surrounding hills.

Military Response

Pakistan’s security forces mobilized swiftly, launching a large-scale clearance operation in the Bolan district. Elite special forces units, supported by helicopter gunships, have encircled the hijacked train, cutting off access to the area. “We are dealing with a highly volatile situation,” said a senior military official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Our priority is to secure the hostages and neutralize the threat without further loss of life.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressed the nation Tuesday afternoon, condemning the attack as “an act of cowardice” and vowing that the government would not negotiate with terrorists. “The BLA will face the full might of the state,” he declared, signaling a hardline approach to the crisis. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti echoed this sentiment, announcing emergency measures, including the deployment of additional medical teams and security contingents to the region.

Background of Conflict

The hijacking is the latest escalation in the decades-long insurgency in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province. The BLA and other separatist groups accuse the central government of exploiting the region’s vast natural resources—such as gas and minerals—while neglecting its people. The militants frequently target infrastructure, security forces, and symbols of state authority, including railways, which they view as tools of economic oppression.

In recent years, the BLA has intensified its operations, adopting increasingly sophisticated tactics. The Jaffar Express attack follows a string of high-profile assaults, including a January 2025 bombing of a military outpost that killed 15 soldiers. Analysts suggest the train hijacking may be an attempt to pressure Islamabad into addressing Baloch grievances or to draw international attention to their cause.