Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025 Passed in Assembly

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025, was successfully passed by the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 11, 2025, marking a significant step toward improving governance and the delivery of public welfare services in the state.

This landmark legislation establishes the framework for the Arun Parivar Patra (APP) ID system, a family-centric citizen database aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in the administration of welfare schemes and services. Below is a detailed overview of the bill based on available information up to the current date.

Background and Purpose

The idea for the Arun Parivar Patra Authority Bill was first approved by the state cabinet on February 17, 2025, during a meeting held in Nyapin, Kurung Kumey district, as part of the “Cabinet Aapke Dwar” initiative. The bill was formally introduced in the state assembly on March 6, 2025, by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Planning and Investment portfolio. It was passed unanimously during the ongoing budget session of the 8th Legislative Assembly on March 11, 2025.

The primary objective of the bill is to create a centralized, family-based identification system to ensure that public welfare benefits and services reach their intended recipients efficiently and transparently. Arunachal Pradesh with a population of approximately 13.84 lakh (as per earlier references), faces unique challenges due to its diverse geography and scattered settlements. The APP ID system is designed to address these challenges by providing a robust mechanism for tracking and delivering services.

Key Features of the Bill

Establishment of the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority:

The bill establishes a dedicated authority responsible for overseeing the implementation and management of the APP ID system.

This authority will monitor the rollout of the system, ensure compliance with the legal framework, and address any operational challenges.

Arun Parivar Patra (APP) ID:

The APP ID is a unique identifier assigned to each family unit in the state. It aims to consolidate data on citizens at the family level, making it easier to target welfare schemes and services.

This ID will serve as a single point of reference for accessing various government benefits, reducing duplication and leakages in the system.

Legal Framework for Good Governance:

The bill provides a legal foundation for improving governance by ensuring that welfare programs are delivered in an efficient, transparent, and targeted manner.

It aligns with the state’s broader vision of achieving sustainable development and inclusive growth, as outlined in initiatives like “Viksit Arunachal” and “State Vision@2047.”

Streamlining Welfare Delivery:

By creating a family-centric database, the government aims to eliminate inefficiencies in the current system, such as delays in benefit disbursement or exclusion of eligible recipients.

The system will enable better planning and resource allocation for schemes related to healthcare, education, housing, agriculture, and more.

Digital Transformation:

The APP ID system is part of Arunachal Pradesh’s push toward digital governance. It builds on existing initiatives like “Seva Aapke Dwar 2,” which has already reached over 13 lakh beneficiaries with flagship schemes.

The database will likely integrate with other digital platforms to provide seamless access to services.

Significance

The passage of the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025, is a milestone for the state for several reasons:

Improved Governance: The APP ID system will enhance accountability and reduce corruption by ensuring benefits reach the right people.

Economic and Social Impact: With Arunachal Pradesh’s economy growing at 11.01% (higher than the national average of 6.5%, as noted by Governor K.T. Parnaik), this bill supports the state’s development trajectory by optimizing resource use.

Alignment with National Goals: The initiative aligns with India’s Vision@2047, reflecting a commitment to modern governance and sustainable progress.

Citizen Empowerment: By simplifying access to services, the bill empowers citizens, particularly in rural and remote areas, to benefit from government programs.

Implementation and Future Steps

While the bill has been passed, its success will depend on effective implementation. The Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority will need to: