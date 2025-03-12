Arunachal: National IP Yatra Held in Tawang to Promote Intellectual Property Awareness Among MSMEs

TAWANG: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, successfully organized the National IP Yatra in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, to raise awareness about Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The event aimed to educate entrepreneurs on trademarks, patents, copyrights, and Geographical Indications (GI) while encouraging them to protect and commercialize their innovations.

Ishantor Sobhapandit, Regional Director – NER, ICC, delivered the welcome address, acknowledging the Ministry of MSME’s support in promoting IP awareness. He highlighted ICC’s efforts through the Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) in Guwahati, which assists MSMEs in filing for IP rights and securing reimbursements.

He also emphasized the significance of GI rights, citing Yak from Arunachal Pradesh as an example of a GI-registered product that represents the cultural and economic value of indigenous resources.

Talung Taloh, District Development Manager, NABARD (Arunachal Pradesh), who spoke about NABARD’s role in supporting GI filings and encouraged stakeholders to leverage these protections for regional economic growth.

Jai Veer, Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, who presented insights on trademarks, copyrights, patents, and design rights. He cited bamboo products and hangers as successfully patented innovations, demonstrating the importance of IP protection.

Tsering Drema, Deputy Director, Department of Industry, Tawang, who encouraged local entrepreneurs and MSMEs to actively engage in discussions and gain valuable knowledge on IP protection.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner of Tawang District highlighted the strategic importance of IPR in driving economic development in Northeast India. He provided examples of successful brands leveraging IP rights to establish market dominance and emphasized how businesses can use trademarks, patents, and GI protection to enhance brand value and prevent infringement.

His speech reinforced the need for entrepreneurs, artisans, and MSMEs to recognize IPR as a vital business asset.

The National IP Yatra saw enthusiastic participation from sectoral manufacturers, government officials, MSME representatives, entrepreneurs, media personnel, and industry experts. Discussions focused on how IP protection fosters innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable business growth.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has also set up an Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) in Guwahati to assist MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in filing for trademarks, patents, copyrights, and GI registrations. Businesses can reach out to IPFC via email or phone for guidance on filing applications and securing government incentives and reimbursements.

This initiative reaffirms ICC’s commitment to strengthening the intellectual property ecosystem in Northeast India and ensuring that MSMEs benefit from legal protection, financial incentives, and commercialization opportunities.