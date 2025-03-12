Arunachal: District-Level Orientation on DDU-GKY & RSETI Held in Yachuli

YACHULI- The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) successfully conducted a One-Day District-Level Orientation on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Yachuli, Keyi Panyor District.

The event aimed to enhance awareness and encourage active participation from key stakeholders at the district, block, and village levels.

The orientation saw the presence of, Mrs Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Deputy Commissioner, Keyi Panyor District, Representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) and Primary Level Federations (PLFs) and Self-Help Group (SHG) members.

Also Read- Joint Operation Eradicate Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Changlang

Ms. Nabam Ompi, State Mission Manager (SMM)- MPBGKY, led a technical session detailing the features and achievements of DDU-GKY and RSETI under ArSRLM.

Mr. Jadumoni Bharali Baruah, Manager – QME from Ernst & Young LLP, the Technical Support Agency (TSA) of DDU-GKY, ArSRLM, presented insights into the key aspects of DDU-GKY 2.0, outlining new strategies and improvements in skill development and employment opportunities for rural youth.

Also Read- Arunachal Govt to Consult Religious Groups Before Finalizing APFRA Rules: CM

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor District highlighted the importance of collective efforts in strengthening the scheme’s implementation. She urged all stakeholders to actively support the empowerment of rural youth through DDU-GKY and RSETI initiatives.

Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer, Keyi Panyor, emphasized the need for convergence between various government schemes and departments to maximize the overall impact on rural livelihoods.

Also Read- Indra Mallo Makes History as First Woman IAS Officer from Arunachal Pradesh Empanelled as Additional Secretary Equivalent

The program was coordinated by Mr. Techi Totu, District Coordinator – Yachuli, DDU-GKY, ArSRLM. It concluded with an interactive session, where participants shared concerns and suggestions to improve the outreach and effectiveness of the schemes within the district.

The orientation program reaffirmed the commitment of ArSRLM and stakeholders to drive skill development, self-employment, and economic upliftment of rural youth in Keyi Panyor District.