delegation of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh meets with former PM of Tibetan Govt-in-Exile

ITANAGAR- A delegation of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) led by President Tarh Tarak called His Eminent Prof. Samdhong Rimpoche, former Prime Minister of Tibetan Govt-in-Exile, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at State Guest House Itanagar today on 31st August 2024.

Tarh Tarak briefed on the activities of Tibet Support Group in Arunachal Pradesh which was established in the year 2013 under the aegis of Core Group for Tibetan Cause India and also highlighted the future action plan of TSGAP in the state.

Tarak said that TSGAP will support the Tibetan freedom struggle with the best effort and further assured to work for the basic welfare of the Tibetan community residing in Arunachal Pradesh and organise a series of programs on awareness about Tibetans and Tibet issues so that such issues can be raised forward and supported in any forum at any level.

Tarak assured his continue Support for the Tibetan cause on humanitarian ground and want to see His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetan around the world honourable return to Tibet in this life time.

Hinium Tachu Vice-president of TSGAP while highlighting the relation between Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh before Independence and stressed for freedom of Tibet from the Peoples Republic of China to restore old aged barter trade with Tibet.

Prof. Rimpochoe while blessing the TSGAP, advocated for peace and tranquility in the society and hope that BJP led Govt. under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu is performing best for greater interest of the people of Arunachal Pradesh hope for support and strengthen for the the Tibetan cause.

Rimpochoe thanks TSGAP for continue support for the Tibetan Cause and urged for make a long term policies on the Tibet issues and he stressed to involve the youth and younger generation and give them awareness on Tibet and Tibetan issues so that younger generation can carry forward. He hope that one day Tibet will definitely free from China.

Prof. Rimpoche who is three days visit to Itanagar from 30th August to 2nd September 2024 was warm welcomed by Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) led by President Tark Tarak and Secretary General Nima Sange along with Itanagar Buddhist Culture Society, Tuting Memba Welfare Society, Khamba Welfare Society, Mon Mimang Tsokpa and other dignitaries on 30th August 2024 at State Guest House Itanagar. Prof. Rimpochoe will be conducting a preaching session on “Lap pa Sum” ( three higher training and ways to practice it) on 1st September at Buddhist Gompa Itanagar from 8.30 to 10.30 am.