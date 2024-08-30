Arunachal: PM Modi inaugurates Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin

ZIRO- The Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) at Tarin in Ziro, Lower Subansiri District was among multiple projects that were virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi from CIDSCO ground, Palghar, Maharashtra today.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with few of his cabinet colleagues also virtually participated in the inauguration programme.

“This initiative underscores the Prime Minister’s dedication to revolutionizing India’s fisheries sector in line with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampda Yojana. The IAP at Ziro will significantly enhance local aquaculture, foster livelihood and create new income opportunities for farmers”, the Chief Minister wrote on X.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for this visionary project. The Rs 43.59 Crore Aqua Park will revolutionize the states fisheries landscape, driving sustainable growth and prosperity”, Pema Khandu further added.

Fisheries Minister Gabriel D.Wangsu, local MLA Hage Appa, former ministers Tage Taki, Padi Richo and Tapi Batt, Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, SP Keni Bagra and Director Fisheries Joyshil Taba among others joined the inauguration programme at the project site at Tarin.

Addressing the huge gathering of Panchayat leaders led by ZPC Pura Dollo, host of officers and nearly 100 farmers at Tarin, Fisheries minister Gabriel D.Wangsu said that the state is fortunate to have got the Integrated Aqua Park inaugurated by none other than the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi himself and termed it as a momentous day for the state. “It is the first Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) being developed under PMMSY and the lone major project being implemented in the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh”, the Fisheries minister informed.

“The state government was aspiring for the ambitious project costing Rs.4359.04 lakhs, which is the first of its kind, and also one of the largest in the country”, Wangsu said, and called upon the youth and entrepreneurs to make the most out of the multiple facilities available at the park. “I hope to see this park surrounded by pristine environ as an instrument for purposeful and gainful employment of our young farmers”, the minister observed. He however called upon the people to see to it that the sincere efforts of the government are sustained and go a long way in resolving the issues and concerns of the fisheries sector.

The Integrated Aqua Park, a centrally sponsored scheme project, was successfully completed prior to the scheduled inauguration by the Department of Fisheries in collaboration with Department of Hydropower Development and National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad under the Ministry of Fisheries, Govt. of India which is a milestone achievement for the Govt under 100 days action plan.

The Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) at Tarin is developed as a hub & spoke model with an aim to enhance fish production and productivity, strengthening infrastructure, infuse advanced technology, diversify species, ensure availability of high quality inputs, promote research and development (R&D), technology interpretation and dissemination, most importantly to generate employment and entrepreneurship alleviating rural poverty, scaling of farmers income, ensuring food security and restricting migration of rural population.

The project is spread over an area of more than 7 hectares surrounded by the scenic greenery forest and alluring seasonal flowers. Some of the attractive facilities of the Aqua Park include aqua museum, raceways, RAS, biofloc, retail fish market, brood bank and hatcheries for indigenous fish, disease diagnostic and quality testing lab, fish feed mill, training cum conference hall, ice plant-cum-cold storage, value addition unit, refrigerated vehicle and aqua farmer extension support centre and Matsya Seva Kendra which is likely to attract large number of tourists leading to revenue and employment generation.

Ziro, a renowned tourist destination in the state will have another attractive tourist spot in the form of Integrated Aqua Park where tourists can hang around the Aqua museum, cafeteria, shops, fish market and also can enjoy the scenic view of the splendid Aqua Park.