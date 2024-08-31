Arunachal: Police Arrest Two NSCN-IM cadres, One Over ground Worker and Recover Extortion Money in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- In a major breakthrough against insurgent group, the Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) CR Police successfully apprehended two hardcore insurgents and one over ground worker in a recent operation in Naharlagun, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

On 30th August 2024, in the evening hours, a local reliable information was received to that suspected insurgents were collecting extortion money from the public by instilling fear and terror being member of NSCN IM cadres. One suspect was reportedly spotted in a white-coloured Toyota Innova car, driven by another individual.

Acting swiftly, a police team was formed under the supervision of DIGP ICR Vijay Kumar. The team included SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang, SDPO Yupia Radhe Obing, Inspector K. Dev, OC PS Naharlagun their PSOs, and the staff of Naharlagun Police Station.

The vehicle in question was intercepted near E-Sector, Naharlagun and apprehended Mr. Sampho Wangsa, aged 40 years, resident of Longding, Arunachal Pradesh and overground worker Chandan Bhuyan, 35 years, resident of Narayanpur, Lakhimpur, Assam.

Upon interrogation at the scene, Mr. Wangsa disclosed that he is a member of the insurgent group NSCN-IM, holding the position of Revenue Incharge of Pangchau and Wakka area in Longding.

He revealed that he had come to collect money from businessmen in collaboration with Mr. Chopsai Pansa from Longding. Mr. Wangsa then voluntarily agreed to lead the police to Mr. Pansa’s hiding location.

Following this lead, the police team raided at a Hotel in E-Sector, Naharlagun, and apprehended Mr. Chopsai Pansa, aged 55 years, r/o village Chop, PO/PS Wakka, Longding, Arunachal Pradesh.

Mr. Pansa, a hardcore self-styled Captain in NSCN-IM outfit, was found in possession of ₹3,40,000 (three lakh forty thousand rupees) in cash and two cheques of ₹20 lakh each, which were extorted from local business and other incriminating materials. These amounts were extorted by threatening and terrorizing members of the public.

Accordingly, a case under extortion, organised crime and terrorist act has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station and further investigation on.