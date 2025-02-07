Arunachal: Over 22 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Namsai

NAMSAI- Over 22 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh were destroyed, by security forces.

The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh police, Central Bureau of Narcotics and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a large-scale anti-opium drive in South Arunachal’s Namsai district and destroyed over 22.5 hectares of illegal poppy cultivation till date.

The forces have identified 180 hectares of illegal poppy cultivation worth Rs 30 crores till date.

ASSAM RIFLES CONDUCTS ANTI-OPIUM DRIVE IN SOUTH ARUNACHAL PRADESH#AssamRifles alongwith Central Bureau of Narcotics, CRPF and Arunachal police is carrying out a large-scale Anti-Opium Drive in South Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai District, Arunachal Pradesh. Over 180 hectares of… pic.twitter.com/niwD3YSqyX — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) February 7, 2025

Meanwhie, In a successful operation, the Banderdewa Police Station has arrested a drug peddler, namely Dipak Panika, and seized 3 vials containing suspected narcotics drug substance weighing 4.44 grams.

In an another operation on February 6, the Itanagar Police arrested a habitual drug-peddling couple and recovered 13.20 grams of heroin from their possession.

The operation, which was carried out based on credible intelligence, highlights the continued commitment of the Itanagar police in tackling the growing issue of drug abuse in the region.

On February 3, 2025, the Itanagar Police received intelligence regarding the movement of drug peddlers in the area.