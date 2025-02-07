ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Congress hold protest against ”mistreatment” of Indian deportees from US

The Congress activists condemned the recent deportation of Indian migrants by the United States.

Last Updated: February 7, 2025
ITANAGAR- Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest here against the mistreatment of illegal Indian immigrants while being deported from the US.

During the protest at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here, the party headquarters in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar, the Congress activists condemned the recent deportation of Indian migrants by the United States.

The protest was led by APCC President and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, along with Vice President Mina Toko and other party leaders.

They alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is unresponsive though the Indian citizens are being handcuffed while being deported from US.

Addressing the gathering  Nabam Tuki strongly criticized the inhumane treatment of Indian migrants, who were reportedly deported in handcuffs by a US aircraft. He condemned the act as a violation of human rights and called for immediate intervention by the Indian government.

Also Read- US Border Patrol Shares Video Of Indians In Chains

Vice President Mina Toko criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the matter, demanding a firm response from the central government to protect the dignity and rights of Indian migrants.

As many as 15,668 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported to India from the US since 2009, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Making a statement in the Upper House after opposition parties stepped up their criticism over the treatment meted out to 104 illegal Indian immigrants who landed in Amritsar on Wednesday in a US military plane, Jaishankar asserted that the process of deportation has been ongoing for several years and is not new.

