ADVERTISMENT
National

SHOCKING VIDEO; US Border Patrol Shares Video Of Indians In Chains

Opposition slams govt silence on deportation, protest in Parliament.

Last Updated: February 6, 2025
1 minute read
SHOCKING VIDEO; US Border Patrol Shares Video Of Indians In Chains

SHOCKING VIDEO:   The US Border Patrol shared a video on X that showed deportees being led into the plane to bring them back.

USBP Chief Michael W Banks posted the 24-second video on X with a statement that said, “… successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws…”

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

A combative ‘warning’ – “If you cross illegally, you will be removed” – accompanied the video.

Watch Video

Opposition slams govt silence on deportation

Several opposition MPs slammed the government for the treatment of Indians deported from the United States, questioning the manner in which they were handled.

Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gaurav Gogoi and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, protested against the treatment by US authorities, staging a demonstration in Parliament.

Watch Video

Recent US deportations of 104 Indian nationals have sparked controversy due to claims of mistreatment during transit. The immigrants were reportedly handcuffed and had their legs chained for approximately 40 hours on a military aircraft.

Protests in India have emerged, demanding dignity for Indian citizens. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has engaged with the US to ensure the deportees were not mistreated.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the deportation of Indian nationals allegedly living illegally in the United States in both the Houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – on Thursday, calling it a “standard procedure” by the country. Jaishankar said, “We are, of course, in talks with the US government to ensure that the deported individuals are not mistreated in any way during their flight.”

Tags
Last Updated: February 6, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Karnataka: India detects two HMPV cases in Bengaluru

Karnataka: India detects two HMPV cases in Bengaluru

PM Modi inaugurates the Namo Bharat corridor, takes ride

PM Modi inaugurates the Namo Bharat corridor, takes ride

HMPV outbreak in China poses no major threat, say Indian officials

HMPV outbreak in China poses no major threat, say Indian officials

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu ranks as India's second richest CM: ADR report

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu ranks as India’s second richest CM: ADR report

BREAKING- Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92, Breathes His last In Delhi AIIMS

BREAKING- Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92, Breathes His last In Delhi AIIMS

Chowna Mein attended the Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting for Union Budget 2025-26

Chowna Mein attended the Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting for Union Budget 2025-26

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to Visit Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to Visit Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday

Arunachal: CCEA Approves Two Hydro Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Cr in Shi Yomi Dist

Arunachal: CCEA Approves Two Hydropower Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Cr in Shi Yomi Dist

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani charged in US bribery scheme

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Ten newborns lost their lives, 16 others critically injured

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Ten newborns lost their lives, 16 others critically injured

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button