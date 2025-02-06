SHOCKING VIDEO; US Border Patrol Shares Video Of Indians In Chains

SHOCKING VIDEO: The US Border Patrol shared a video on X that showed deportees being led into the plane to bring them back.

USBP Chief Michael W Banks posted the 24-second video on X with a statement that said, “… successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws…”

A combative ‘warning’ – “If you cross illegally, you will be removed” – accompanied the video.

Watch Video

USBP and partners successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring swift removals. If you cross illegally, you will be removed. pic.twitter.com/WW4OWYzWOf — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) February 5, 2025

Opposition slams govt silence on deportation

Several opposition MPs slammed the government for the treatment of Indians deported from the United States, questioning the manner in which they were handled.

Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gaurav Gogoi and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, protested against the treatment by US authorities, staging a demonstration in Parliament.

Watch Video

Recent US deportations of 104 Indian nationals have sparked controversy due to claims of mistreatment during transit. The immigrants were reportedly handcuffed and had their legs chained for approximately 40 hours on a military aircraft.

Protests in India have emerged, demanding dignity for Indian citizens. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has engaged with the US to ensure the deportees were not mistreated.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the deportation of Indian nationals allegedly living illegally in the United States in both the Houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – on Thursday, calling it a “standard procedure” by the country. Jaishankar said, “We are, of course, in talks with the US government to ensure that the deported individuals are not mistreated in any way during their flight.”