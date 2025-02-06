Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Released Books in Meyor Language

ANJAW- In the momentous event held during the 17th Lha Chhuth Festival of the Meyor Tribe at Tinai Village in Anjaw District, the Minister, Women and Child Development (WCD), Cultural Affairs and Science & Technology, Mrs Dasanglu Pul released 6 Pictorial Glossary Books of Meyor in the presence of the Meyor native speakers, Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw District, Milo Kajin, Director of the Department of Indigenous Affairs, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Shokep Kri, President of Meyor Welfare Association TT. Meyor and other esteemed guests.

In her address at the event, Mrs Dasanglu Pul emphasized the significance of preserving and promoting mother languages to protect the state’s diverse and rich cultural heritage.

She applauded the RCML research team and the Meyor community for their efforts in creating children’s books that captivate Meyor children, encouraging them to learn and embrace their mother tongue.

In his address, RCML Research Assistant Mr. Miju Mena emphasized the critical responsibility of the native community in taking an active role in both the promotion and revitalization of their endangered language.

By embracing and prioritizing their linguistic heritage, the community can help preserve an essential aspect of their identity, ensuring that the language remains vibrant and relevant for generations to come, he added.

Published by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) under the Theme, ‘Thaichu Ning Meyor Lai Ling Chaai (Let us Learn Meyor)’, the six children’s pictorial books that encompass different semantic domains in Meyor language are outputs of the research project, ‘Promotion and Literary Development of the Mother Languages of Arunachal Pradesh’ supported by the North Eastern Council, Shillong, facilitated through the nodal agency, the Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.