Arunachal: Self-Defense Workshop for Girl Students held at PM SHRI School JNV in Tawang

TAWANG- PM SHRI School, JNV Tawang, recently organized an Self-Defence Workshop, led by Master Trainer Sangey Tsering, ASI at Tawang Police Station and a black belt holder in Taekwondo. 238 girl students participated in this workshop.

The workshop, which focused on promoting self-reliance and personal safety among young girls, was a resounding success.

The students learned essential self-defence techniques, including situational awareness, basic maneuvers, and emergency responses, equipping them with the skills to confidently handle potentially dangerous situations.

This workshop is part of a larger initiative to empower young girls and promote gender equity, with PM SHRI School continuing to prioritize the safety and well-being of its students.

M L Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang, addressed the students during the session, emphasizing the importance of such programs in today’s world. He highlighted how initiatives like these are vital in fostering a sense of security and empowerment, enabling girls to live independent and confident lives.

