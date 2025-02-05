Arunachal: Self-Defense Workshop for Girl Students held at PM SHRI School JNV in Tawang
Self-Defence: My Girls, My Pride – Empowering Young Women for a Stronger Future
TAWANG- PM SHRI School, JNV Tawang, recently organized an Self-Defence Workshop, led by Master Trainer Sangey Tsering, ASI at Tawang Police Station and a black belt holder in Taekwondo. 238 girl students participated in this workshop.
The workshop, which focused on promoting self-reliance and personal safety among young girls, was a resounding success.
The students learned essential self-defence techniques, including situational awareness, basic maneuvers, and emergency responses, equipping them with the skills to confidently handle potentially dangerous situations.
This workshop is part of a larger initiative to empower young girls and promote gender equity, with PM SHRI School continuing to prioritize the safety and well-being of its students.
M L Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang, addressed the students during the session, emphasizing the importance of such programs in today’s world. He highlighted how initiatives like these are vital in fostering a sense of security and empowerment, enabling girls to live independent and confident lives.
This initiative is part of a larger vision to empower girls and promote gender equity, with PM SHRI School continuing to prioritize programs that foster the safety, security, and well-being of its students.