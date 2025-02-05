ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Self-Defense Workshop for Girl Students held at PM SHRI School JNV in Tawang

Self-Defence: My Girls, My Pride – Empowering Young Women for a Stronger Future

Last Updated: February 5, 2025
1 minute read
Self-Defence: My Girls, My Pride – Empowering Young Women for a Stronger Future

TAWANG-  PM SHRI School, JNV Tawang, recently organized an Self-Defence Workshop, led by Master Trainer Sangey Tsering, ASI at Tawang Police Station and a black belt holder in Taekwondo.  238 girl students participated in this workshop.

The workshop, which focused on promoting self-reliance and personal safety among young girls, was a resounding success.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul emphasizes the need to preserve and promote the cultural identity of the Meyor community

The students learned essential self-defence techniques, including situational awareness, basic maneuvers, and emergency responses, equipping them with the skills to confidently handle potentially dangerous situations.

Watch Video- 

This workshop is part of a larger initiative to empower young girls and promote gender equity, with PM SHRI School continuing to prioritize the safety and well-being of its students.

M L Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang, addressed the students during the session, emphasizing the importance of such programs in today’s world. He highlighted how initiatives like these are vital in fostering a sense of security and empowerment, enabling girls to live independent and confident lives.

This initiative is part of a larger vision to empower girls and promote gender equity, with PM SHRI School continuing to prioritize programs that foster the safety, security, and well-being of its students.

Tags
Last Updated: February 5, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ziro Valley Bicycle Expedition held

Arunachal: Ziro Valley Bicycle Expedition held

Arunachal: MONDURO 4.0: A Resounding Success in Tawang

Arunachal: MONDURO 4.0: A Resounding Success in Tawang

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off World’s Highest Enduro Race: Monduro 4.0 in Tawang

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off World’s Highest Enduro Race: Monduro 4.0 in Tawang

Arunachal: RGU Honors International Medalists with Felicitation Ceremony

Arunachal: RGU Honors International Medalists with Felicitation Ceremony

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing inaugurates 7th State Level Boxing Championship in Seppa

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing inaugurates 7th State Level Boxing Championship in Seppa

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Observes National Unity Day with a 5 km ‘Run for Unity’

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Observes National Unity Day with a 5 km ‘Run for Unity’

Arunachal: Walong Half Marathon held to Honour the Heroes

Arunachal: DNGC Hosts 2nd Edition of the Principal’s Badminton Trophy 2024

Arunachal: DNGC Hosts 2nd Edition of the Principal’s Badminton Trophy 2024

Arunachal: Papum Pare emerges overall champion of Para Games 2024

Arunachal: Papum Pare emerges overall champion of Para Games 2024

Arunachal: Chow Rajing Mungyak of Namsai Wins Gold and Bronze in National Powerlifting Championship

Arunachal: Chow Rajing Mungyak of Namsai Wins Gold and Bronze in National Powerlifting Championship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button