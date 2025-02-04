ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: WCD minister Dasanglu Pul reviews development projects in Anjaw district

During the visit, Pul reviewed the construction of a new road connecting BRO road to Kandun village, ............

Last Updated: February 4, 2025
Arunachal: WCD minister Dasanglu Pul reviews development projects in Anjaw district

ANJAW- Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Sunday inspected various ongoing development projects in Anjaw district, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in the region under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) and North Eastern Council (NEC) initiatives.

During the visit, Pul reviewed the construction of a new road connecting BRO road to Kandun village, a crucial project under the Vibrant Village Programme aimed at improving accessibility in the remote border areas. She also inspected the installation of a high-mast flag post at Bara Kandun, which she said symbolizes the spirit of nationalism and development in the frontier region.

At Kibithoo, India’s easternmost town, Pul took stock of the construction of a tourist lodge under the NEC initiative. She noted that the project would not only boost tourism but also create livelihood opportunities for the local community.

“We are committed to ensuring that even the remotest villages in our border region receive the necessary infrastructure for growth and prosperity,” Pul said. “These projects will play a vital role in improving connectivity, boosting tourism, and enhancing the overall socio-economic development of the district.”

The minister also reviewed other development schemes in Kibithoo, Kaho, and Musai under the Vibrant Village Programme. She emphasized the government’s vision of making border villages self-reliant and well-connected.

Pul was accompanied by Anjaw ZPC  Soblem Pul, Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi, ZPMs of Manchal and Hawai South, and other senior officials from various departments.

