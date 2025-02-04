ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Gena Borang Perme initiates launching of Mrs. Siang Beauty Pageant

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Mrs Gena Borang Perme, the 2nd runner-up of the recently concluded Mrs. Arunachal 2025, on Monday called on to East Siang Deputy Commissioner, Tayi Taggu and 39th Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng to discuss her latest venture of Mrs. Siang Beauty Pageant first edition.

DC Tayi Taggu showed full support for the initiative, accepting the role of Chief Advisor and pledging assistance in any possible way. He also shared concerns and suggestions on addressing the district’s rising issue of cleanliness.

Gena’s team also visited the MLA of the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, who encouraged the initiative and acknowledged its potential to create meaningful opportunities for women in the area. Oken Tayeng gracefully accepted to be the Chief Patron of Mrs Siang beauty pageant first edition

Mrs. Perme urged women in the Siang belt to stand up for their dreams and called on families to support their journey toward empowerment.

Describing the pageant as a second chance for married women, Mrs. Perme emphasized its importance in giving wives an opportunity to pursue their own dreams after dedicating much of their lives to their families.

Inspired by her journey through Mrs. Arunachal, she hopes to create similar life-changing experiences for the women of the Siang belt.

The pageant winner will directly qualify for the Mrs. Arunachal competition, offering participants a platform to express their opinions and take on leadership roles.

