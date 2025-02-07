ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Govt reshuffles senior police officers, read details

West Siang SSP Tumme Amo has been posted as DIGP (ICR) while Apang Tamut has been posted as DIGP (Welfare).

Last Updated: February 7, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal Govt reshuffles senior police officers, read details

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh state govt has effected transfer and posting of senior police officers in the.

In a notification issued by chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta on Thursday, DIGP (HQ) Chinmoy Biswal has been given additional posts of DIGP (Training and Operations).

Dr Joy Tirkey, who was promoted recently, has been posted as DIGP (Crime/SIT/Security/OSD to DGP/GM APH & WCL, while Suman Nalwa has been posted as DIGP (Intelligence/PRO).

West Siang SSP Tumme Amo has been posted as DIGP (ICR) while Apang Tamut has been posted as DIGP (Welfare).

Crime/SIT SP Shekhar Prabudesai has been transferred and posted as CO 1st APP Bn, Chimpu.

IPS officers BL Suresh and G Ram Gopal Naik, who are likely to arrive in the state, have been posted as SP Traffic and SP Crime/SIT, respectively.

Kamle SP Kardak Riba has been transferred and posted as West Siang SP in place of SSP Tumme Amo.

SP (Election PHQ) Techi Hanyir has been posted as Kamle SP, while SP (Planning) Dusu Kaling has been given additional charge of AIGP (Ops).

West Kameng assistant SP Pawan Kumar Yadav has been transferred and posted as Bichom SP.

Tirap assistant SP Aditya Singh has been posted as Tirap additional SP, the notification read.

