Arunachal: Banderdewa police Arrested Drug Peddler

NAHARLAGUN- Banderdewa police arrested one drug peddler under Operation Dawn 2.0, and recovered narcotics drug substance from his possession, Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun.

In a successful operation, the Banderdewa Police Station has arrested a drug peddler, namely Dipak Panika, and seized 3 vials containing suspected narcotics drug substance weighing 4.44 grams.

The Police team led by Sub- Inspector Sudhir Kr. Singh, SI, (SG) Sunny S, ASI (SG) Suman Kr. Jha, ASI (SG) Ravindra Nath Tagore under supervision of SDPO Naharlagun.

The arrest was made in connection with Case No. 13/2025 under Section 21(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts of the ICR Naharlagun to combat drug trafficking and related activities in the region.