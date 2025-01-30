Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrests Absconding Truck Driver in Bengaluru for Theft of TMT Bars Worth Rs 16.35 Lakh

NAHARLAGUN- Banderdewa Police Arrests Absconding Truck Driver in Bengaluru for Theft of TMT Bars Worth Rs 16.35 Lakh, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

In a significant breakthrough, the Banderdewa Police have successfully arrested Pradip Siva (29), who had been absconding since August 2023, for allegedly stealing a truck loaded with TMT bars valued at approximately ₹16.35 lakh. The accused was apprehended in Bengaluru with the assistance of Hulimavu Police Station.

The case was registered following a written FIR from the complainant, stating that on August 22, 2023, a truck loaded with 27.720 MT of TMT bars was dispatched from M/S Satyam Steel & Alloys, Banderdewa, to Ledo, Tinsukia (Assam).

However, the truck never reached its destination, and the driver Pradip Siva, went missing along with the vehicle and goods.

Despite multiple raids in various locations in Assam, the accused remained untraceable. However, through diligent human and technical intelligence, a police team led by SI Koj Tada and HC Tade Bomdom successfully tracked him to Bengaluru.

With the support of Hulimavu Police Station, the team apprehended the accused on January 28, 2025, and brought him back to Arunachal Pradesh for further legal proceeding on January 30, 2025.

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, commended the police team of Banderdewa and Hulimavu Police Station for their seamless coordination, which led to the successful arrest of the accused in Bengaluru, Karnataka.