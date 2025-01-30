Arunachal: 15 shops gutted as massive fire breaks out in a market in Anjawa’s Hayuliang town

ITANAGAR- At least 15 shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at Hayuliang market in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The blaze, which started around 4:30 am, swiftly spread through the market, one of the oldest in the border district, reducing all the wooden-structured shops to ashes, Anjaw Superintendent of Police (SP), Rike Kamsi said.

He said the Army assisted the local authorities in preventing the fire from spreading further. No casualties were reported in the fire, the SP said.

Since Hayuliang lacks a fire station, fire brigade services had to be dispatched from Hawai, the district headquarters town, located over 54 km away, he said.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities have begun assessing the damage through the district disaster management officer (DDMO),” Kamsi said.

Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin said that a loss assessment is underway and that interim relief measures have been provided to the affected shopkeepers.

State Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, who represents the district, has assured all possible assistance to those affected.

Despite the destruction of shops, there were no reported casualties among civilians or livestock. The swift and efficient response of the Indian Army, GREF, and local volunteers played a crucial role in preventing further damage and ensuring the safety of the community.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and further assessments of property loss are underway.