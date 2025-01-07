ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Drug Peddler, Seized Cannabis

The accused Mr Stephen Gungte (25) resident of G-Sector, Naharlagun was taken into custody and a  case has been registered.

Last Updated: January 7, 2025
1 minute read
NAHARLAGUN-  Acting under  the Operation Dawn 2.0,  Naharlagun Police Crack Down on Drug,  arrested a drug Peddler and  seized Significant Cannabis from his possession, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

On January 5, 2025, Naharlagun Police acted on reliable intelligence regarding an interstate drug peddler, suspected of bringing cannabis from Assam and selling it to local youths in the Capital ICR.

Acting promptly to prevent him from fleeing or disposing of the contraband, a raid was authorized by SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, and meticulously planned by the police team.

A police team, led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, SI Vivek Linggi, SI K Mosin, SI B Lendo, Ct. N Hai, L/Ct. D Weyo, Ct. B Mutkong, and Ct. O Pertin under supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, reached the suspect’s residence at G-Sector, Naharlagun.

Upon arrival, the suspect Mr Stephen Gungte (25) was found outside his house. The team secured the premises, and the Executive Magistrate, EAC Naharlagun Khoda Bath, was called to oversee the search operation.

During the search, four pouches of cannabis weighing 56.8 grams were recovered from a black handbag carried by the accused. A subsequent search of his residence yielded 81 pouches of suspected cannabis weighing 1055 grams and 250 empty plastic pouches, indicating preparation for further distribution. In total 1111.8 gm were seized and sealed in accordance with the NDPS Act in the presence of the magistrate and witnesses.

The accused Mr Stephen Gungte (25) resident of G-Sector, Naharlagun was taken into custody and a  case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and legal proceedings are underway.

ICR Naharlagun Police remain committed to combating the drug menace and protecting the youth from substance abuse. The public is urged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station and join hands in eradicating the drug menace from our community.

