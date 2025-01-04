Sikkim: Bailey bridge collapses with overloaded truck, none injured

GANGTOK- A 25-year-old bailey bridge in Sikkim collapsed when an overloaded truck was crossing it on Saturday, officials said.

The 200-foot bridge, located over Lachung Chu River, was on the Lachung-Katao Road. No casualties were reported in the incident as the bridge did not fall into the river and the driver of the truck was rescued safely.

An official in the North Sikkim district administration said vehicles are being diverted through an alternative bridge, which can be used by tourists and locals till the collapsed bridge is repaired and restored.

Watch Video

“Officials of the district administration will visit Lachung and assess the damages caused by the collapse and plan repair and restoration work accordingly. All departments and agencies concerned, including Border Roads Organisation and Indian Army, will be consulted before restoration work on the bridge begins,” he said.

Also Read- North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

Tourists need not panic as the alternative route is functional, popular tourist destinations in the area are open and passes are being issued by the tourism department, the official said.

Dorjee Chewang Lachungpa, the pipon (village headman) of Lachung, said no tourist vehicle was stranded on either side of the bridge as they have been diverted through an alternative bridge.