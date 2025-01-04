Arunachal: APSPA East Siang unit renovated school infrastructures in Mebo, Bilat and Ruksin

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) East Siang unit led by its President, Bodong Yirang (retired DEE), General Secretary, Dr. Onik Moyong (a retired doctor) renovated and revamped school infrastructures in the district choosing one school each from three clusters ie Mebo, Bilat and Ruksin.

Under their initiative, the team of APSPA East Siang District unit renovated/repainted the school buildings and its approach road at Govt. Primary School, Langko under Mebo block, renovated/re-painted Tako Gao Memorial Govt. Primary School, Sika Tode under Ruksin block and constructed the boundary wall, ceiling, morning assembly place etc of Govt. Primary School, Tekang under Bilat block, informed Banom Tayeng, the cluster resource centre coordinator of that block.

In this connection a public meeting was also held at Govt. PS Tekang (Yagrung) today was attended by parents, students, teaching staffs and representatives from APSPA East Siang unit.

On the part of service pensioners, Obong Lego, Tachong Boko and Taye Taloh informed the parents and students including the teaching staffs, that the APSPA East Siang unit will continue their selfless work and contribution back to the society by taking care of its all adopted schools for infrastructure development, quality education and by planting tree saplings in the school premises.

They also informed that the APSPA district unit had conducted a fundraising lottery draw to raise funds for the adopted schools in order to meet their fund shortages to do the needful activities for the schools.

Meanwhile, Banom Tayeng, CRCC Yagrung informed the parents/guardians of the students during today’s meeting that, the students and parents need to keep ready sufficient nos of Xerox copies of basic documents like ST certificates, PRCs, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, Passport photos, DoB certificates, bank passbook etc to be used to avail the basic benefits provided to the students like sanitary napkins for girls, stipend and child with special needs. On the day, the Head Teacher of the Govt. PS Tekang, Dikiam Tamuk (state and district commendation certificate awardee) was given a warm farewell.

Meanwhile, the parents attending the meeting at GPS Tekang deeply appreciated the East DDSE, Odhuk Tabing, DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu and MLAs for their continued support and supervision to the developmental works in the adopted schools by the team APSPA district unit. The parents and public also appealed to the state government not to transfer out the DDSE and DC as they are doing great jobs and any transfer posting in the middle of their good job derails the progress of works and its monitoring.