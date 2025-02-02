Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Arrests Fraudster, Recovers Stolen Car and Illegal Firearm

NIRJULI- Nirjuli Police with the assistance of Digboi Police, Assam, arrested Biswajit Bharali (44), a habitual offender who had been absconding for seven months after defrauding Rs 46 lakh and stealing a Mahindra Thar. He was apprehended in Digboi, Tinsukia District, Assam. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police ICR Naharlagun.

The case dates back to June 1, 2024, when two complaints were lodged at Nirjuli Police Station against Biswajit Bharali. The first complainant alleged that Bharali had proposed a superbike garage partnership at Lekhi Village, Nirjuli, and persuaded him to invest Rs 30 lakh for its establishment.

Later, Bharali fraudulently obtained an additional Rs 12 lakh, claiming it was needed for purchasing spare parts and covering operational expenses. However, after receiving the funds, he abandoned the garage and went into hiding.

In another complaint, Bharali was accused of cheating ₹4 lakh and stealing a Mahindra Thar before fleeing.

During the investigation, the police team inspected the garage premises and recovered a country-made pistol, a magazine, and three live rounds (7.65mm caliber) belonging to the accused.

Utilizing extensive technical surveillance and human intelligence for last seven months, the police tracked Bharali’s movements, confirming his presence in Tinsukia District, Assam.

Acting on intelligence inputs, SP ICR Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, constituted a special team comprising SI Vivek Linggi, Ct. Tadar Tayang, and Ct. K.T. Tali under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo, and OC Nirjuli PS, Insp T.M. Nekam. The police team, led by SI Vivek Linggi, coordinated with Digboi Police and successfully arrested Biswajit Bharali in Digboi, Assam. The stolen Mahindra Thar was also recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing fraud, stealing the Mahindra Thar, and illegally possessing a firearm.

SP ICR Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, commended the Nirjuli Police and Digboi Police for their seamless coordination and relentless efforts, which led to the successful arrest of the fugitive and the recovery of stolen property.