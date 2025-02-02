Arunachal: Prem Camdir Tallong of Pakke Kessang Honored with Yuva Bharat Gaurav Samman

KARNATAKA- In recognition of his outstanding contributions to student welfare and wildlife preservation, Prem Camdir Tallong of Pakke Kessang District have been conferred the prestigious Yuva Bharat Gaurav Samman by Bharat Vikas Sangam in the ongoing Bharatiya Samskruti Utsav-7 which is being held at Sedam, Karnataka from 29th January to 6th February, 2025.

A passionate wildlife conservationist and an active student leader, Tallong has emerged as a leading voice in wildlife preservation under Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) and has played a pivotal role in protecting endangered species of flora & fauna under PTR and bringing sustainable initiatives through Darak Darlong (clean Darlong) and construction of a library in his village.

Presently Tallong is the General Secretary of Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival (PPHF) and an active volunteer under the popular NGO, Trigonometry which is dedicated towards “man-making and nation-building”. He was also the former Education Secretary of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

Accepting the award, Tallong expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, “This honor strengthens my commitment to empowering young minds and safeguarding our environment. I believe that education and conservation go hand in hand and will continue working towards a future where both thrive together.”

The Yuva Bharat Gaurav Samman is one of India’s most esteemed awards for young change makers, celebrating individuals who inspire positive change in society. The Bharatiya Samskruti Utsav is a cultural festival that celebrates India’s rich heritage and acknowledges the achievements of youths and is held periodically.