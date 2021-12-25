DEKHO NORTHEAST-VIDEO
Travel to Madan Kamdev, the Khajuraho of Northeast
You all know about Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, but very few people know about the Khajuraho of Assam.
Travel to Madan Kamdev- You all know about Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, but very few people know about the Khajuraho of Assam. Assam’s Khajuraho is located at Baihata, about 40 Km from Guwahati , known as Madan Kamdev temple. There are partially demolished statues spread in a radius of half a kilometer which keeps the story of Kamdev and his wife Rati still alive. So let’s go with me and take a tour of the Khajuraho of Assam.