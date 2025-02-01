Travel: Ten must-visit places in Arunachal Pradesh

TRAVEL Arunachal Pradesh, the “Land of the Dawn-Lit Mountains,” which is a treasure trove of natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and thrilling adventures. Here are ten must-visit places in this northeastern gem of India.

TAWANG: This town is famous for the Tawang Monastery, the largest Buddhist monastery in India and the second largest in the world. The monastery offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

SELA PASS: Located at an altitude of 13,700 feet, the Sela Pass is a mountain pass that connects Tawang to the rest of India. The pass is known for its scenic beauty and is often covered in snow.

ZIRO VALLEY: This valley is home to the Apatani tribe, known for their unique culture and sustainable agricultural practices. The valley is also a biodiversity hotspot, with a variety of flora and fauna.

NAMDAPHA NATIONAL PARK : This national park is one of the largest in India and is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, elephants, and red pandas. The park is also a great place for birdwatching.

BOMDILA : This town is known for its Buddhist monasteries and stunning views of the Himalayas. The Bomdila Monastery is a must-visit.

DIRANG: This town is known for its hot springs, apple orchards, and Buddhist monasteries. The Dirang Dzong is a must-visit.

TEZU: This town is known for its scenic beauty and is a great place for trekking and hiking. The Parasuram Kund is a popular pilgrimage site located near Tezu.

PASIGHAT : This town is known as the “Gateway to Arunachal Pradesh” and is a great place for river rafting and other adventure activities. The Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is located near Pasighat.

ITANAGAR: The capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar is home to the Ita Fort and the Jawaharlal Nehru Museum. The town is also a great place for shopping for traditional handicrafts.

MECHUKA VALLEY : This remote valley is known for its scenic beauty and is a great place for trekking and hiking. The Mechuka Monastery is a must-visit.

These are just a few of the many amazing places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh. With its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and thrilling adventures, Arunachal Pradesh is a must-visit destination for any traveler.