Union Budget 2025: No Tax On Income Up To Rs 12 Lakh, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised the limit of income tax rebate from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, which essentially means that if an individual has an income of up to Rs 12 lakh, she will have zero tax liability. No, the rebate is only applicable for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh.

If your taxable income is even a rupee more than Rs 12 lakh, you will have to pay taxes as per the slab rates under the new tax regime. Earlier, those earning up to Rs 12 lakh paid a tax of Rs 80,000 under the new tax regime.

This means that if your taxable income is, say, Rs 12.1 lakh, your tax liability would be Rs 61,500.

Also Read- Travel: Ten must-visit places in Arunachal Pradesh

This is because, if your income is above Rs 12 lakh you will have to pay a tax of 5% on income between Rs 4 lakh to 8 lakh; 10% on income between Rs 8 lakh to 12 lakh and 15% between Rs 12 lakh to 16 lakh.

So an individual earning Rs 15 lakh will end up paying a tax of Rs 1,05,000.

The FM has provided significant savings for even those earning above Rs 15 lakh by way of sharp cut in tax rates for incomes falling between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 24 lakh.

Also Read- Tomato juice is beneficial in reducing body fat and fighting with cancer

While earlier, in the new tax regime, incomes above Rs 15 lakh were taxed at 30%, the FM has proposed to tax incomes between Rs 12 lakh to 16 lakh at 15%; income between Rs 16 lakh and 20 lakh at 20%; and that between Rs 20 lakh and 24 lakh at 25%. Now, 30% rate will be applicable only for income above Rs 24 lakh.

The FM has announced that those earning above Rs 24 lakh will have savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh under the new tax regime.

During the Budget Session, sixteen bills, including the Finance Bill 2025, amendments to the Waqf and Banking Regulations Act, and the merging of the Indian Railways and Indian Railways Board Acts, will be tabled.