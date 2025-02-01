ADVERTISMENT
EntertainmentNorth East

Pheiroijam Christina Devi, Gracy Nandy, and Chayanika Handique Crowned 21st Livon Mega Miss North East

With no runners-up, the trio will share equal privileges and responsibilities, representing the region's exceptional talent and beauty.

Last Updated: February 1, 2025
1 minute read
Pheiroijam Christina Devi, Gracy Nandy, and Chayanika Handique Crowned 21st Livon Mega Miss North East

GUWAHATI– Pheiroijam Christina Devi from Imphal, Manipur, Gracy Nandy from Shillong, Meghalaya, and Chayanika Handique from Karbi Anglong, Assam, were equally crowned as winners of the 21st Livon Mega Miss North East 2025, held at ITA cultural complex in Guwahati.

With no runners-up, the trio will share equal privileges and responsibilities, representing the region’s exceptional talent and beauty.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Pheiroijam Christina Devi, a BA English student at Royal Global University, Guwahati, hails from Imphal, Manipur. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker.

Gracy Nandy, from Shillong, Meghalaya, is a second-year BA student at St. Edmund’s College. Her father works as a government employee, and her mother runs a parlour business.

Chayanika Handique, pursuing her BSc from Diphu Government College in Karbi Anglong, Assam, credits her homemaker mother for inspiring her journey.

Also Read- Nawang Dondup from Tawang, crowned the 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2025

Reflecting on the winners’ journey, Abhijeet Singha, Founder of Mega Entertainment, said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Christina, Gracy, and Chayanika for their well-deserved triumphs.

As the Title Sponsor, Livon celebrated the winners for their individuality and achievements. Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, Congratulated  to the winners of the 21st Mega Miss North East!

Also Read-  Bigg Boss tells Chum Darang ‘sapne dekhna kabhi mat chhorna’

The winners received a prize package worth over  Rs 50,000, travel opportunities, professional representation by Mega Entertainment, brand engagements, public relations advisory from Life’s Purple, the official PR Partner, and the chance to represent India at prestigious international platforms.

The Grand Finale, graced by Fran Zafra, Mister International 2024, celebrated the talent and cultural richness of Northeast India.

Tags
Last Updated: February 1, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Sikkim: Heavy snowfall, roads to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake blocked

Sikkim: Bailey bridge collapses with overloaded truck, none injured

Sikkim: Bailey bridge collapses with overloaded truck, none injured

Bigg Boss 18: Hashtag Chumveer is one of the biggest highlights of this show, said Chum’s family

Bigg Boss 18: Hashtag Chumveer is one of the biggest highlights of this show, said Chum’s family

GANGTOK: Six tourists from Assam, travelling on motorcycles, were rescued after they got stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, police said on Monday.

Sikkim; Six tourists stranded at Yakshe due to heavy snowfall rescued

North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

Arunachal Governor addresses 72nd Plenary of North Eastern Council at Agartala

Arunachal Governor addresses 72nd Plenary of NEC at Agartala

Himalayan University conducted a Study tour to AAU, Jorhat

Himalayan University conducted a Study tour to AAU, Jorhat

Northeast Youth Leaders Engage in National Youth Consultancy on Feminist Leadership

Northeast Youth Leaders Engage in National Youth Consultancy on Feminist Leadership

The story of ‘Chumveer’ in Bigg Boss 18 show; Watch Video

The story of ‘Chumveer’ in Bigg Boss 18 show; Watch Video

My vision is to establish Arunachal Pradesh as a major global destination for tourists; CM Pema Khandu

My vision is to establish Arunachal Pradesh as a major global destination for tourists; CM Pema Khandu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button