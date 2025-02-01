Pheiroijam Christina Devi, Gracy Nandy, and Chayanika Handique Crowned 21st Livon Mega Miss North East

GUWAHATI– Pheiroijam Christina Devi from Imphal, Manipur, Gracy Nandy from Shillong, Meghalaya, and Chayanika Handique from Karbi Anglong, Assam, were equally crowned as winners of the 21st Livon Mega Miss North East 2025, held at ITA cultural complex in Guwahati.

With no runners-up, the trio will share equal privileges and responsibilities, representing the region’s exceptional talent and beauty.

Pheiroijam Christina Devi, a BA English student at Royal Global University, Guwahati, hails from Imphal, Manipur. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker.

Gracy Nandy, from Shillong, Meghalaya, is a second-year BA student at St. Edmund’s College. Her father works as a government employee, and her mother runs a parlour business.

Chayanika Handique, pursuing her BSc from Diphu Government College in Karbi Anglong, Assam, credits her homemaker mother for inspiring her journey.

Reflecting on the winners’ journey, Abhijeet Singha, Founder of Mega Entertainment, said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Christina, Gracy, and Chayanika for their well-deserved triumphs.

As the Title Sponsor, Livon celebrated the winners for their individuality and achievements. Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, Congratulated to the winners of the 21st Mega Miss North East!

The winners received a prize package worth over Rs 50,000, travel opportunities, professional representation by Mega Entertainment, brand engagements, public relations advisory from Life’s Purple, the official PR Partner, and the chance to represent India at prestigious international platforms.

The Grand Finale, graced by Fran Zafra, Mister International 2024, celebrated the talent and cultural richness of Northeast India.