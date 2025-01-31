Arunachal: Nawang Dondup from Tawang, crowned the 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2025

GUWAHATI- Nawang Dondup from Arunachal Pradesh, Nikhil Okram from Manipur and Salkwachang Debbarma from Tripura were equally crowned winners of the 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2025, held at ITA Cultural Complex in Guwahati.

With no runners-up, all three winners have been bestowed with equal privileges and responsibilities, solidifying their place as the region’s most promising young talents.

Nawang Dondup from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has completed his Bachelor in Engineering and is pursuing an MBA from Assam downtown University in Guwahati. His father, hailing from picturesque Zemithang, is a government employee in Arunachal Pradesh while his mother is a homemaker.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Clarified About Romantic Angle with Chum

Nikhil Okram from Imphal, Manipur, is a student of Bachelor in Physical Education at Manipur University. His father works at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Manipur. His mother, Okram (O) Binatombi Devi, is an author.

Salkwachang Debbarma from Ambassa, Tripura, is preparing for civil services. His parents are working with the Education department in Tripura. While his father is a school principal, his mother is a teacher in Dhalai district of Tripura.

Additionally, the subtitle award winners of the evening were- Set Wet Mister Trend Setter: Nawang Dondup (Arunachal Pradesh); Incredible India Mega Mister Tourism: Vyas Heigrujam (Manipur); Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo Mister Congeniality: Pradhumna Chetri (Sikkim); Illumis Best Physique: Nikhil Okram (Manipur).

Also Read- Bigg Boss tells Chum Darang ‘sapne dekhna kabhi mat chhorna’

Reflecting on the event, Abhijeet Singha, Founder of Mega Entertainment, stated, “My heartiest congratulations to Nawang, Nikhil and Salkwachang for their daunting victory. This year’s winners exemplify the incredible talent and resilience of the youth from the Northeast.

The winners receive a prize package worth over Rs. 50,000, travel opportunities, brand engagements, professional representation by Mega Entertainment, and public relations support from Life’s Purple, the official PR Partner.

As the Title Sponsor, Set Wet reaffirmed its commitment to inspiring individuality and confidence among the youth. Applauding the winners, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, said, “I would like to extend my congratulations to the winners of the Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2025! We look forward to seeing these winners set new benchmarks in style and grooming.”