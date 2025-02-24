Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Jhumoir Binandini programme in Guwahati

GUWAHATI- The Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Jhumoir Binandini 2025, a Mega Jhumoir programme in Guwahati, Assam today.

Addressing the gathering, he said there was a reverberating atmosphere filled with energy, enthusiasm and excitement at the event. He noted the impressive preparations by all the artists of the Jhumoir, which reflected the fragrance and beauty of the tea gardens.

He mentioned that just as the people have a special bond with the Jhumar and tea garden culture, he too shares a similar connection. He added that such a large number of artists performing the Jhumar dance today will set a record.

Also Read- Khandu assured budgetary support for Deepak Nabam Living Home

Recalling his visit to Assam in 2023 when a record was made involving 11,000 artists performing Bihu Dance, the Prime Minister said that it was an unforgettable memory for him and added that he was anticipating a similar enthralling performance.

He congratulated the Government of Assam and its Chief Minister for organizing a resplendent cultural performance. He noted that today is a proud day for Assam, with the tea community and the tribal people participating in the celebrations. He conveyed his best wishes to everyone on this special day.

Also Read- ICAR Introduces Quinoa as a Superfood Crop in Arunachal Pradesh

Noting that such grand events were not only a testament to the pride of Assam, but also showcase India’s great diversity, the Prime Minister noted that there was a time when Assam and the Northeast were neglected in terms of development and culture.

He highlighted that now, he himself has become the brand ambassador of Northeastern culture. He mentioned that he is the first Prime Minister to stay in Kaziranga, Assam, and promote its biodiversity to the world.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw distributed 100 goats along with medicine kits to villagers

He also noted that a few months ago, the Assamese language was granted the status of a classical language, a recognition the people of Assam had been waiting for decades. Additionally, Charaideo Moidam has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage list, a significant achievement attributed to the efforts of their Government, he added.

Talking about the pride of Assam, the brave warrior Lachit Borphukan, who defended Assam’s culture and identity against the Mughals, Mr Modi highlighted the grand celebration of Lachit Borphukan’s 400th birth anniversary and mentioned that his tableau was also included in the Republic Day parade.

The Prime Minister noted that a 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Borphukan has been erected in Assam. He also mentioned the initiation of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to celebrate the heritage of the tribal society. To immortalize the contributions of the tribal bravehearts, tribal museums are being established across the country, he added.

Remarking that their Government is developing Assam and serving the ‘Tea Tribe’ community, the Prime Minister highlighted the announcement of bonuses for Assam Tea Corporation workers to increase their income.

He emphasized the support being provided to approximately 1.5 lakh women in tea gardens, who receive ₹15,000 during pregnancy to alleviate financial concerns. Additionally, the Assam government is opening over 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in tea gardens for the families’ health, he added.

Mr Modi noted that more than 100 model tea garden schools have been opened for the children of the Tea Tribe, with another 100 schools planned. He also mentioned the provision of a 3% reservation in the OBC quota for the youth of the Tea Tribe and the assistance of ₹25,000 for self-employment provided by the Assam government.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the development of the tea industry and its workers will drive the overall growth of Assam and elevate the Northeast to new heights. He extended his advance thanks to all the participants for their upcoming performance and wished them well.

The Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025, is a spectacular cultural extravaganza with 8,000 performers participating in the Jhumoir dance, a folk dance of Assam Tea Tribe and Adivasi Communities of Assam that embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity and cultural pride, and symbolises Assam’s syncretic cultural mélange. The Mega Jhumoir event symbolises 200 years of the tea industry, and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam.