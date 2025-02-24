Arunachal: Seram village launches ‘Mission Mullek’ to boost rural tourism

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – As a part of ongoing initiative under Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) with an aim to keep the villages under Mebo Sub-Division clean and green, the people of Seram village with the support of Modi Welfare Society (MWS) as mission partner and Mebo Administration launched ‘Mission Mullek’ (Palm yard village) at Seram village community hall (Mosup) today amidst the presence of Obang Doso Panggam (retired Dy. Director, Agriculture) as chief guest and Mrs. Nancy Yirang, Extra Asst. Commissioner, Mebo as guest of honour.

The Palm Yard village mission launching ceremony supervised by Add. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo-cum-ECMM Chairman, Sibo Passing and ECMM Manager, Mrs Olen Megu Damin witnessed planting of 150 saplings of Areca nuts which marked the beginning of a long-term plan to enhance the Seram village’s tourism potential through large scale cultivation of Areca nuts while making the village cleaned and green.

Upon launching the mission, chief guest, Obang Doso Panggam, guest of honour, Nancy Yirang and mission partner MWS office bearers opined hope that the initiative will go a long way in making Seram village self-reliant one day soon.

The Palm Yard Village Mission aims to develop Seram into a green tourism hub, utilizing Areca nut plantations as a sustainable and eco-friendly attraction.

The initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Eco Clean Mebo Mission, which promotes environmental conservation and community-driven development, informed ECMM Chairman, Sibo Passing.

With the launching of Mission Mullek under ECMM, Seram village takes a significant step towards eco-tourism and agricultural growth, ensuring long-term benefits for the region. ECMM is an initiative of Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and ADC Mebo, Passing.