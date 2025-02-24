Arunachal: Khandu assured budgetary support for Deepak Nabam Living Home

SOPO (DOIMUKH)- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured budgetary support for infrastructure development as well as running of the Deepak Nabam Living Home – a shelter home for the underprivileged and senior citizens managed and run by philanthropist Deepak Nabam.

Inaugurating the ‘A Home for No Home’, a 50-bedded inmates’ hostel at the charity’s extended premises at Sopo, near Doimukh, Khandu heaped praises on Deepak Nabam for his dedication and service to the old-aged, orphans and the homeless.

“The government, cannot always reach every marginalized and underprivileged individual. This is where compassionate individuals like Shri Deepak Nabam Ji step in. Through Deepak Nabam Living Home, he has selflessly dedicated himself to providing care and shelter to those who have no one to turn to. His relentless service has even been acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in Mann Ki Baat,” Khandu said.

Khandu, who had visited the Living Home at Itanagar in 2021 for the first time, was overwhelmed by the services rendered by the charity and took note of the cramped housing the inmates were living in.

He had then urged Deepak Nabam to look for a new location with sufficient space where new infrastructure could be developed to provide spacious and better living conditions to the inmates.

With no policies in place for the government to fund the procurement of land for the charity, Khandu donated the cost of the land – a sprawling area of 21000 sqmtr at Sopo, from his personal resources.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Halfway Home for the mentally disabled in the new premises.

“I am truly honoured to support his noble cause by laying the foundation for the Halfway Home for the Mentally Disabled at Sopo, Doimukh, and inaugurating the ‘A Home for No Home’ 50-bedded inmates’ hostel, an assurance I had made during my 2021 visit to Deepak Nabam Living Home,” he said.

To ensure sustainability of the humanitarian cause, Khandu committed to provide recurring expenditure support in the budget of at least Rs 20 lakhs per year.

Foreseeing a surge in the number of inmates in near future, he assured to provide funds for development of new infrastructure and facilities for the mission. He asked the deputy commissioner and the PWD to discuss with Deepak Nabam and prepare a master plan for a future-ready infrastructure inclusive of each and every requirement and facility. He went on to assure that some funds will be kept reserved in advance for the same in the forthcoming budget.

Khandu appealed everyone to support the mission and called for donation from everyone who can afford to spare some amount from their personal coffers to sustain the mission.

“Not everybody can run such a mission even if they wanted to. It requires another level of compassion, dedication and sincerity. We are lucky that Deepak Nabam has these qualities and rendering services to the needy. We should stand rock-solid behind him. This would be our contribution to this hugely humanitarian cause,” he observed.

Pointing that the mission started by Deepak Nabam is a never-ending service to humanity, Khandu suggested Nabam to institutionalize the mission as a society or a trust.

“Compassion and care define a society’s true strength. My deepest appreciation to Deepak Nabam Ji and his team for their selfless dedication to humanity,” Khandu added.

Present on the occasion were Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, local legislator Nabam Vivek and officials of the district administration.